Mariners 5, Angels 1: Robinson Cano went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Chris Young tossed 6 1/3 strong innings as host Seattle took the opener of the four-game series.

Michael Saunders recorded two hits and drove in a run while scoring a pair for the Mariners, who have won five of their first six meetings with the Angels this season. Young (4-2) limited Los Angeles to a run and two hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Albert Pujols belted a solo homer for the Angels, who lost for just the fifth time in 17 contests. Tyler Skaggs (4-2) was tagged for five runs - two earned - and seven hits in seven frames en route to his first defeat in four road decisions this year.

Young kept Los Angeles hitless until Kole Calhoun’s one-out single in the sixth. The veteran lost his shutout bid when Pujols led off the seventh with his 14th blast of the season and exited after walking Raul Ibanez two batters later.

Seattle got to Skaggs early, scoring twice in the first inning on a single by Cano and a groundout by Justin Smoak. Saunders highlighted a three-run second with an RBI triple and came home on Cano’s second run-scoring single for a 5-0 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Mariners opened the game with three straight singles after registering a total of four hits in Sunday’s loss to Houston. ... Skaggs recorded a season high with eight strikeouts, one shy of his career best set while with Arizona in a triumph over Texas on May 27, 2013. ... Cano’s multi-hit performance was his sixth in the last eight games.