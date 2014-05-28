Angels 6, Mariners 4: C.J. Cron doubled, homered and drove in two runs as visiting Los Angeles posted a rare victory over Seattle.

Chris Iannetta recorded two hits and an RBI while Mike Trout and Erick Aybar each plated a run for the Angels, who improved to 2-5 against the Mariners this season. Jered Weaver (6-3) allowed three runs and seven hits over six innings en route to his sixth win in seven decisions.

Justin Smoak belted a solo homer while Nick Franklin and Robinson Cano each added two hits and an RBI for Seattle, which has lost three of four. Roenis Elias (3-4) fell to 0-2 in his last four starts after yielding five runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 frames.

Los Angeles grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second inning on RBI doubles by Cron, Aybar and Iannetta before Seattle got on the board in the bottom half on Franklin’s run-scoring single. Grant Green scored on Howie Kendrick’s double-play grounder in the fourth to give the Angels a 4-1 advantage, but the Mariners got within one in the bottom of the frame as Smoak hit his seventh homer and Dustin Ackley scored on a wild pitch.

Trout widened the lead in the seventh with a sacrifice fly that plated Collin Cowgill, who led off the inning with a double. Cron led off the eighth against Tom Wilhelmsen with his third homer of the year and Ernesto Frieri notched his seventh save despite allowing Cano’s RBI single in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cano’s multi-hit performance was his seventh in his last nine games. ... The Angels improved to an American League-best 21-12 since April 21. ... Weaver moved to 14-9 lifetime against Seattle despite allowing more than two runs for the first time in eight starts.