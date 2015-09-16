Angels 4, Mariners 3

SEATTLE -- The Los Angeles Angels got home runs from Mike Trout and David Murphy, while starting pitcher Nick Tropeano out-dueled Seattle’s Felix Hernandez to beat the Mariners 4-3 on Tuesday.

Los Angeles (73-71) snapped a two-game losing streak and is now four games back of new American League West leader Texas.

Hernandez (17-9) had a three-start winning streak snapped, allowing four runs off five hits over seven innings. The long-ball was his nemesis, as Murphy gave the Angels a 3-1 lead with a three-run shot in the third inning and Trout hit his 36th home run of the season to put Los Angeles ahead 4-2 in the sixth.

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz and left fielder Franklin Gutierrez each homered for Seattle (70-76). Cruz’s home run was his 42nd of the season, the most hit by a Mariners player since Ken Griffey Jr. had an AL-best 48 in 1999.

Gutierrez’s 13th homer of the season, and his 10th since Aug. 5, was a solo shot that cut the Angels’ lead to 4-3 in the seventh. But relievers Trevor Gott and Joe Smith, who earned his second save with a scoreless ninth, made sure the Mariners didn’t score again.

Tropeano (2-2) allowed two runs off four hits over five innings to earn his third major league victory. Two of those have come at Safeco Field, where he won his debut as a member of the Houston Astros last September.

Angels catcher Carlos Perez had three hits.

Seattle’s Gutierrez drove in two of the Mariners’ three runs.

The appearance of Smith in the ninth inning over closer Huston Street, who has 35 saves this season, seemed somewhat curious. But Street was coming off one of his worst outings of the season, having blown a save while giving up five runs on 25 pitches Sunday. Smith certainly answered the bell, striking out Seattle’s Mark Trumbo and Gutierrez to open the ninth before giving up a two-out single to outfielder Brad Miller. Smith then struck out pinch hitter Shawn O‘Malley to end the game.

Seattle’s Hernandez had allowed just two runs over 27 total innings against the Angels through his first four starts against them this season, then Murphy provided three Los Angeles runs with one swing of the bat Tuesday.

Murphy was in the leadoff spot for the first time this season as manager Mike Scioscia shook up his lineup in search of an offensive spark.

Home runs by Cruz and Murphy accounted for all the runs through the first three innings.

In the first, Cruz’s two-out home run, his 42nd of the season, gave Seattle a 1-0 lead.

Murphy put the Angels ahead 3-1 with a three-run shot in the top of the third.

The Mariners got a run back when right fielder Seth Smith showed off his hustle in the fourth inning, scoring from first base on a Franklin Gutierrez single to cut the deficit to 3-2.

NOTES: The Angels shuffled their lineup, with LF David Murphy in the leadoff spot for the first time this season. ... RHP Taijuan Walker will skip his next scheduled start, Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon announced. The 23-year-old right-hander has already thrown 169 2/3 innings this season, the highest total of his career at any level. McClendon said the team has not decided whether Walker will make another start this season. ... Mariners OF Shawn O‘Malley, who took a throw off the side of his head in Monday’s game, was not in the lineup Tuesday. ... MLB.com reported Tuesday that the Angels are targeting Yankees assistant general manager Billy Eppler, Indians vice president of player personnel Ross Atkins and Red Sox assistant general manager Mike Hazen for their open GM position.