Mariners ride early surge to win over Angels

SEATTLE -- On Sunday, the Seattle Mariners were slow out of the gates, and their bats never came to life.

They had no such problem Monday, when five quick runs were enough on a day when starting pitcher Chris Young found his A-game.

The Mariners (25-25) jumped out to a 5-0 lead and rode Young’s 6 1/3-inning performance to a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

“We took advantage early,” said Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to help Seattle snap a two-game losing streak. The Mariners fell 4-1 to the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Cano collected hits in each of the first two innings as the Mariners grabbed a 5-0 lead. Center fielder James Jones and right fielder Michael Saunders each scored twice for Seattle.

The Mariners improved to 5-1 against the Angels this season.

Los Angeles (28-22) managed just three hits for the game, including a solo home run from first baseman Albert Pujols.

“(Young) just put the ball into some gray areas, and we didn’t square (the bat) up very well,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said.

Young (4-2) didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning, when right fielder Kole Calhoun sent a liner back up the middle for a one-out single.

One inning later, Pujols hit a 3-2 pitch over the left field fence for his 14th home run of the season and the 506th home run of his career. The solo shot cut Seattle’s lead to 5-1.

Young allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out five.

“I had a nice rhythm,” the veteran said after earning a fourth win in his past six starts. “I made some adjustments between this start and the last one. I tried to be aggressive early.”

Young has allowed one earned run or none in four of his nine starts this season.

“What a godsend to this rotation,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He’s just been tremendous.”

Three Seattle relievers saw action. Closer Fernando Rodney pitched a scoreless ninth in a non-save situation to finish off the win.

Some early defensive mishaps by the Angels helped Seattle jump out to a big early advantage.

The strangest one came when starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs fielded a chopper from Saunders and threw to the wrong player. Skaggs tossed the ball to second baseman Howie Kendrick, who was running over to back up first base as Pujols watched helplessly.

The play was ruled a single, one of three to open the bottom of the first inning as the Mariners took a 2-0 lead.

A costly error on shortstop Erick Aybar led to three more runs in the second inning, all of them unearned. Aybar’s two-out error allowed James Jones to score while keeping the inning alive. Saunders (triple) and Cano (infield single) added RBI hits.

Over seven innings, Skaggs (4-2) gave up seven hits and five runs, but only two of the runs were earned. He had two walks and eight strikeouts.

“After (the second inning), Tyler understood keeping us in the game,” Scioscia said. “He made pitches, got on a great streak and pitched seven innings. But the damage was done early.”

Two of Cano’s three hits, and both of his RBIs, came in the first two innings. Cano has 21 multiple-hit games this season.

“Having Robinson in the 3-spot every night puts fear into the opposition,” Saunders said. “He’s lived up to everything we heard about him.”

NOTES: With his solo shot to open the seventh inning, Angels 1B Albert Pujols has 506 home runs in his career, three shy of tying Gary Sheffield for 24th on the all-time list. ... Mariners RHP Brandon Maurer apparently will get another shot in the rotation. He is listed as Thursday’s starter despite a 6.99 ERA and losses in each of his last three starts. ... The Mariners were facing a left-handed starter for the fourth consecutive game. That streak is expected to end Tuesday, when RHP Jered Weaver is scheduled to start for the Angels against Seattle LHP Roenis Elias. ... Seattle stole three bases in the second inning, with the first two runners eventually coming around to score.