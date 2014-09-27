Mariners win, stay alive for wild card

SEATTLE -- Seattle Mariners starter Hisashi Iwakuma came out of his final regular-season start in the middle of the seventh inning Friday night, when tightness in his right side led the trainers to pull him for precautionary reasons.

But thanks in part to Iwakuma’s performance, there is still a remote chance that he might get another shot on the mound before all is said and done.

Iwakuma’s best start in more than a month resulted in a 4-3 Mariners win over the Los Angeles Angels and kept the Mariners’ slim postseason hopes alive for another day.

An Oakland victory earlier in the evening put the Mariners (85-75) in a must-win position in the American League wild-card race. The next loss by Seattle or win by the A’s will knock the Mariners out of postseason contention.

“We’re getting ready to play our 161st game, and it’s a very meaningful game,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “That’s a hell of a year. We’ll see what happens.”

Designated hitter Kendrys Morales, right fielder Michael Saunders and left fielder Dustin Ackley all homered for the Mariners in a game in which the Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun and center fielder Mike Trout also homered.

Calhoun and Trout went back-to-back off Iwakuma in the sixth inning. Trout’s home run was his 36th of the season, moving the MVP candidate ahead of Chicago’s Jose Abreu and Toronto’s Jose Bautista for the third-highest total in the American League.

Iwakuma (15-9) snapped a three-start losing streak but had to leave the game in the middle of an at-bat because of tightness on his right side.

Iwakuma cruised through five innings of two-hit shutout ball before giving up the back-to-back home runs in the sixth. After getting the first out of the seventh inning and getting to a full count on Angels third baseman David Freese, Iwakuma was taken out of the game for what the Mariners were calling “precautionary reasons.” Iwakuma threw his 80th pitch of the night and then stretched his right side and his back, bringing a visit from a team trainer. He was then taken out of the game, having allowed two earned runs off four hits over 6 1/3 innings.

“It’s not a big thing,” Iwakuma said through a translator. “I was way too open on the slider, and I felt a stretch in my back. But it was no big deal.”

McClendon said that Iwakuma underwent post-game tests on the muscle and “checked out fine.”

Angels starter Jered Weaver needed 106 pitches to get through his six-inning outing while allowing three home runs. In the process, Weaver (18-9) allowed nine hits and four earned runs -- both marking his highest totals of September -- and saw his streak of three consecutive winning starts come to an end.

“I think it could be attributed to (Weaver) being sick a few days ago, so he’s fine,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’ll bounce back ready to go on Thursday (in the AL Division series).”

Los Angeles (98-62) already clinched the AL West but needs to win its final two games to cap off a 100-win season for the second time in team history. Despite the loss, the Angels clinched homefield advantage throughout the playoffs because of a Baltimore loss earlier in the day.

“It’s a great accomplishment for those guys in the room,” Scioscia said. “It gives you a great sense of accomplishment, but I think we all know what our challenges are in front of us. We want to finish strong these next two games and be ready for next Thursday.”

Seattle won despite a shaky ninth inning from closer Fernando Rodney, who inherited a 4-2 lead but gave up two hits and a run before retiring the final two batters to finish off his AL-best 48th save of the season.

The Mariners used three home runs to jump out to a 4-0 lead after five innings.

Former Angel Morales put Seattle ahead 1-0 with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the second inning. Two batters later, Saunders added a two-run shot for a 3-0 lead.

Ackley’s leadoff homer in the fifth pushed the lead to 4-0 off Weaver.

Despite the shaky ninth, that was enough to keep the Mariners alive for another day.

“We couldn’t ask for more, especially after the way we played the last five or six games,” Ackley said. “To still be in it is awesome.”

NOTES: Los Angeles was without OF Josh Hamilton (shoulder, ribs) again Friday night. He has played in only one game since Sept. 4 but is expected to be available for the postseason. Hamilton might take batting practice before Saturday’s game. ... Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez is still listed as Sunday’s starter, but that could change if the Mariners are eliminated before the regular-season finale. Hernandez has already thrown 230 2/3 innings this season and has shown signs of wearing down over the past few starts. ... The Mariners announced their minor league awards Friday, with 3B/1B D.J. Peterson and OF/1B Jordy Lara sharing honors as co-players of the year. Peterson, the Mariners’ first-round pick in the 2013 draft, hit .297 with 31 home runs and 111 RBIs in 123 games at Class A High Desert and Double-A Jackson. Lara also played at High Desert and Jackson this season, hitting .337 with 26 home runs and 104 RBIs in 135 games.