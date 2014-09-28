Mariners stay alive in playoff chase

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners rode a dramatic finish Saturday night to live for another day. That day, the final one in the regular season, will decide the final spot in the American League wild-card race.

Center fielder Austin Jackson delivered the Seattle Mariners’ most important RBI in about a decade, driving in the winning run with an 11th-inning fielder’s choice Saturday night to beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1.

With the win, Seattle (86-75) moved within one game of Oakland in the American League wild-card standings, meaning the Mariners could potentially force a one-game play-in Monday.

If Oakland loses and the Mariners win Sunday, the two teams will play a one-game playoff in Seattle for the right to face Kansas City in Tuesday’s AL wild-card game.

“This is the position you want to be in,” Jackson said. “It puts pressure back on the other team. If we take care of business, that’s all we can control. Hopefully, we can carry this momentum into tomorrow.”

Seattle will send ace Felix Hernandez to the mound for Sunday’s series finale against the Angels (98-63).

“I expect Felix to be Felix and do the best he can for as long as he can,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “We’ll see what happens. All I know is we’re still in the ring; we’re still throwing punches.”

In a marathon game that ended about two hours after the Mariners found out that Oakland had lost to the Rangers, Jackson bounced back from a failed opportunity with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to deliver the winning RBI in the 11th.

With one out and runners on the corners, Jackson grounded to second base and beat a relay throw to score third baseman Brad Miller from third for the winning run on a night when Seattle was desperate for a win.

“This is where you want to be,” Miller said.

Reliever Dominic Leone (8-2) posted the win after pitching a scoreless top of the 11th inning on a night when the Mariners used eight pitchers.

Reliever Mike Morin (4-4) suffered the loss.

Miller started the 11th-inning rally with a one-out double and then moved to third on shortstop Chris Taylor’s bloop single.

Vinnie Pestano came on to relieve Morin with one out and runners on first and third, forcing a groundout to second baseman Grant Green that had a chance to be a double play before the swift-footed Jackson beat the relay throw to count the run.

“(Green) was a little bit indecisive and he set his feet for (a throw) home and decided to go for two,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “ ... I don’t think you really have time to second guess yourself, and that’s what (Green) kind of did there.”

McClendon said the final play felt it “took about an hour and a half. I think my heart stopped beating two or three times on that.”

Seattle had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth inning but couldn’t capitalize on a bases-loaded situation with no outs.

Los Angeles reliever Jason Grilli issued a leadoff single to Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager to open the bottom of the ninth, then Mariners first baseman Logan Morrison walked. A sacrifice attempt from Endy Chavez resulted in the bases loaded when catcher Chris Iannetta’s throw to third base couldn’t beat pinch-runner James Jones.

Grilli then struck out back-to-back batters in pinch-hitter Miller and Taylor before Jackson flied out to right field to end the threat.

Twice in the inning, Iannetta controlled Grilli off-target pitches and kept them from getting away to bring in the winning run.

Seconds after the official conclusion of Oakland’s 5-4 loss to Texas, which officially kept the Mariners’ playoff chances alive, Seattle’s Morrison delivered an RBI double off Los Angeles starter C.J. Wilson to tie the score 1-1 in the seventh inning.

Morrison’s hit, which came after Seager’s leadoff walk, drove in the first run the Mariners had scored on Wilson in a span of 13 innings covering two starts.

Wilson came out of the game after Morrison’s at-bat, and during the pitching change the crowd went wild when a highlight from the Oakland loss was played on the scoreboard.

The Mariners failed to capitalize on the emotion, eventually stranding runners on second and third base after Los Angeles reliever Fernando Salas struck out back-to-back hitters to end the inning.

The Angels opened the bottom of the seventh inning by taking several of their starters out, including first baseman Albert Pujols and center fielder Mike Trout.

The Angels used two hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Designated hitter C.J. Cron’s single drove in the first run of the game before Mariners starter James Paxton worked his way out of the jam.

NOTES: Angels OF Josh Hamilton did not take batting practice, as expected, Saturday night and manager Mike Scioscia seems less optimistic about getting him back for the first game of the American League Division Series next week. Scioscia told reporters before Saturday night’s game in Seattle that he wasn’t sure whether Hamilton (ribs/chest/shoulder) would be available by Thursday. “We’re hopeful,” Scioscia said, “but he has to show us some things, particularly from a health aspect, because if you jump the gun on this he could be setting himself back a bit, especially if we get past the first round.” ... Los Angeles announced RHP Cory Rasmus will start Sunday’s season finale. Rasmus, who typically works out of the bullpen, was originally scheduled to make his sixth start of the season Saturday, but the Angels decided to move LHP C.J. Wilson up a day to give him extra rest heading into the postseason. ... Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez, who is scheduled to start Sunday, saw his ERA drop from 2.34 to 2.18 without throwing a pitch Saturday. Thanks to a scoring change, Hernandez saw four earned runs come off his most recent start at Toronto. Hernandez now has a chance of catching White Sox starter Chris Sale (2.17) for the ERA title if he starts Sunday.