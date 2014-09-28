Mariners top Angels, but postseason hopes dashed

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners woke up Sunday morning with a legitimate chance of extending their season. By the bottom of the fifth inning of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, the Mariners had taken their last meaningful swing of 2014.

Starting pitcher Felix Hernandez and the Mariners did their part Sunday, beating the Angels 4-1, but the final four innings of the game were relatively meaningless after Seattle had officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

Oakland’s 4-0 win over Texas effectively finished the Mariners’ season before it was officially over.

“It’s disappointing because the guys poured their hearts into the season,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “It is what it is. The A’s deserve what they got. It just wasn’t in the cards for us.”

Seattle (87-75) had a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning when the A’s game concluded, as right fielder Michael Saunders and catcher Mike Zunino each drove in a pair of runs. The excitement of a solid start for the Mariners was deflated by news of the Oakland win. When the final score appeared on the scoreboard, the fans went into a collective state of quiet disappointment before slowly standing and giving the Mariners a standing ovation.

“That was one of my proudest moments,” McClendon said. “I thought it said a lot about our fans.”

Hernandez was cruising along in one of his more dominant starts of the season, only to be taken out one batter into the sixth.

Hernandez had a one-hit shutout going after five innings, and television cameras showed him hanging his head in disappointment inside the home dugout when the Oakland game concluded.

“I was really disappointed,” Hernandez admitted afterward.

A few minutes later, after the score of the A’s game was flashed on an outfield scoreboard, the fans at Safeco Field gave the Mariners a thanks-for-the-memories standing ovation during a fifth-inning at-bat.

Hernandez came out for the top of the sixth inning, got the Angels first baseman C.J. Cron to ground out, then McClendon came out to the mound to take him out.

Standing on the mound, Hernandez hugged each of his infield teammates and McClendon before tipping his cap to a standing ovation as he walked toward the home dugout.

“Felix is a (heck) of a competitor,” McClendon said. “He wasn’t at full strength today (because of overall fatigue), but there was no talking him out of starting this game. It was hard enough trying to take him out. I was surprised when he gave me a hug. I thought he was going to hit me.”

Hernandez (15-6) pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit. Along the way, he won the American League’s ERA title (2.14, which moved him ahead of Chris Sale 2.16) of the Chicago White Sox and earned his 15th victory of the season -- Hernandez’s highest win total since he went 19-5 in 2009.

The only run Los Angeles scored in Sunday’s loss came on a two-out, RBI double by shortstop John McDonald off reliever Danny Farquhar in the bottom of the ninth.

The Mariners entered the day one game behind Oakland in the wild-card standings and could have forced a one-game Monday playoff with a win and an A’s loss. Instead, Seattle had to settle for its highest win total since 2007 -- the Mariners won 88 games that year.

The Angels (98-64) suffered their third consecutive loss but spent a good part of the Seattle trip trying to give their starters rest for the postseason. Stars Mike Trout and Albert Pujols started all three games in the series but were taken out midway through both Saturday’s and Sunday’s games. They combined to go 3-for-19 in the three-game sweep.

“It all starts again on Thursday,” said Angels manager Mike Scioscia, whose team lost seven of its final 10 games. “You’re always trying to carry momentum and you want to play every time you’re out there. ... I think we’ll be ready (for the playoffs). There’s no doubt.”

Los Angeles will host the winner of the wild-card game between Kansas City and Oakland in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Thursday. The Angels clinched homefield advantage throughout the AL playoffs on Friday night, so they had little incentive to win either of the final two games at Seattle.

Seattle jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a Saunders’ RBI double in the second inning. He added another RBI double in the fourth, then Zunino drove in a pair of runs with a single on the next at-bat to put the Mariners ahead 4-0.

NOTES: Los Angeles CF Mike Trout led the AL in runs (115), RBIs (111) and extra-base hits (84) this season. The last player to lead the league in all three categories was Seattle’s Ken Griffey Jr. in 1997. ... Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker told The Los Angeles Times that he’s “very optimistic” that he’ll be able to pitch in the postseason despite suffering a strained rib cage in a Sept. 15 win over Seattle. Shoemaker is scheduled to throw off a mound early this week, and he has a remote chance of starting Game 3 of the ALDS.