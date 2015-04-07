Hernandez fans 10 as Mariners dump Angels

SEATTLE -- They call him “The King” for a reason.

Actually, Seattle Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez earned the moniker for plenty of them: his staggering repertoire of lethal pitches, his on-field intensity, the way he goes deep into games and how he has never lost his first start of the season.

The latter was on display Monday as Hernandez turned in yet another dominating Opening Day performance to lead the Mariners to a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Safeco Field.

The victory improved Hernandez to 6-0 with a 1.49 ERA in eight career openers, all with the Mariners.

“Pretty good,” Hernandez quipped afterward.

A season after finishing second in the American League Cy Young Award voting to Cleveland Indians right-hander Corey Kluber, Hernandez began the 2015 regular season right where he left off. He allowed just two hits and one run over seven innings while striking out 10, walking one and hitting a batter. It marked the third time the Venezuela native recorded at least 10 strikeouts in an Opening Day start.

Even so, the Angels took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when center fielder Mike Trout, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player, came back from an 0-2 count and hit a solo homer off Hernandez on the eighth pitch of the at-bat. In a matchup of two All-Stars, Hernandez (1-0) went on to strike out Trout the next two times they faced.

“He really bounced back,” manager Lloyd McClendon said of Hernandez. “He wasn’t intimidated by that home run. I think he hit a home run off him last year on Opening Day as well. Felix came back and made real good pitches on him.”

Trout also fanned against rookie right-handed reliever Carson Smith in the eighth with runners on first and second, drawing perhaps the most boisterous applause from an announced sellout crowd of 45,909.

“He can pitch,” McClendon said of Smith. “He’s got great stuff, and I don’t think he fears the hitters that are in there. Maybe he doesn’t know who was hitting, I don’t know.”

The new-look Mariners offense got going in the third off Angels starter Jered Weaver (0-1). Leadoff man Austin Jackson hit a two-out double, right fielder Seth Smith -- acquired this offseason in a trade from the San Diego Padres -- followed with an RBI triple, and second baseman Robinson Cano drove in Smith with an RBI single up the middle. The flurry of offense put the Mariners up 2-1.

Meanwhile, after Trout’s home run, Hernandez didn’t give up another hit until shortstop Erick Aybar led off the fifth with a single. Hernandez then hit C.J. Cron with a pitch to put runners on first and second, but he followed by striking out catcher Chris Iannetta and getting second baseman Johnny Giavotella to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to escape the jam.

“He’s obviously one of the best pitchers in the game for a reason and... after Mike (Trout)’s home run, he was tough,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “The strikeouts he racked up and the way he commanded the count, he pitched a terrific game this afternoon.”

Left fielder Dustin Ackley began the bottom of the fifth with a towering solo home run. Shortstop Brad Miller singled, Smith struck again with a ground-rule RBI double to extend the lead to 4-1. The drive made him the first player in Mariners history to have three extra-base hits on Opening Day, but he never got a fourth at-bat because McClendon pinch-hit Justin Ruggiano for him in the bottom of the seventh to get the preferred right-handed hitter vs. left-handed pitcher matchup.

Smith and Ruggiano are expected to platoon this season.

“It’s the way it is,” Smith said of getting pulled. “This isn’t the first time I’ve been in that situation. I don’t make decisions like that. I‘m here to play. When they tell me to play, I play, and when they tell me I‘m not playing anymore, I‘m not playing anymore.”

Smith finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs.

“When you’re at home on Opening Day, it’s special,” Smith said. “Regardless of where you are, it’s fun. There’s a buzz. This is right up there with any of them. But this is the one we had today, so this is the best one.”

In the ninth, Seattle closer Fernando Rodney worked around a leadoff walk to first baseman Albert Pujols to earn the save, and the Mariners won on Opening Day for the ninth year in a row. That streak is the longest in major league history behind the 10-game Opening Day winning streak the Boston Beaneaters put together from 1887-96.

“They’re going to be good,” Scioscia said of the Mariners. “The whole division’s tough and the league’s tough. We have to concentrate on our own kitchen and make sure it’s in order.”

NOTES: RHP Felix Hernandez’s eight Opening Day nods for Seattle are a club record. ... On this date 38 years ago (April 6, 1977), the Mariners played their first game in franchise history, losing 7-0 to the California Angels at the Kingdome. ... Despite Safeco Field’s reputation as a pitcher’s paradise, Los Angeles RHP Jered Weaver is 7-9 with a 4.57 ERA in 18 starts at the park, including the Opening Day loss. He gave up four runs in six innings Monday. However, the seven wins are tied for the most by any visiting pitcher at Safeco dating back to 2006.