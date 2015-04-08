Angels’ Wilson tosses ‘masterpiece’ vs. Mariners

SEATTLE -- Angels starter C.J. Wilson fell into such a groove by the third inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners that Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia called his performance “a masterpiece.”

Wilson wasn’t having any of it.

“I disagree,” he said after allowing just two hits over eight shutout innings in the Angels’ 2-0 win over Seattle. “For me, that’s not a masterpiece. ... But it was a good night.”

Wilson kept Seattle’s rebuilt lineup in check, while third baseman David Freese provided all the offense needed to give Los Angeles (1-1) its first win of the season.

Wilson, pitching in an official game for the first time since being unable to make it through the first inning of his only postseason outing in October, gave up a one-out single in the third inning before retiring the next 14 batters he faced. Closer Huston Street came on in the ninth and retired the side to earn his first save of the season.

“Hopefully, it’s a sign of more good things to come from C.J.,” Scioscia said.

Freese hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to give the Angels a lead they would not relinquish.

The Mariners (1-1) have spent a good part of the past nine months adding right-handed power to an offense that has struggled against left-handed pitching. The additions of Austin Jackson, Nelson Cruz, Justin Ruggiano and Rickie Weeks didn’t do much good, as that foursome combined to go 2-for-13 on Tuesday. Seattle’s other five starting position players went a combined 0-for-16 as the Mariners managed just two hits for the night.

“We seem to always catch (Wilson) on a good night,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He’s always tough against us, and tonight was no different.”

Wilson’s first start of the 2014 season also came against Seattle, but the left-hander suffered the loss after allowing six earned runs off eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

He started rather slow Tuesday, getting into and out of trouble in the second inning, but it was all smooth sailing after that.

“I’ve had so many at-bats against these guys that I have a pretty developed plan,” Wilson said. “Guys like (Robinson) Cano and (Austin) Jackson and Nelson Cruz, I’ve seen them a lot over the years.”

Seattle starter James Paxton was solid but left the game in a 2-0 hole. Paxton (0-1) pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs off four hits, before reliever Tom Wilhelmsen took over to open the seventh.

“I thought he was outstanding,” McClendon said of Paxton. “He gave us an opportunity to win the game, but the other guy (Wilson) was better.”

The big hit came on a 1-0 count in the fourth inning. After the Angels’ Albert Pujols doubled with one out, Freese tagged a Paxton pitch over the centerfield wall to give Los Angeles a 2-0 lead.

“That ball was absolutely killed,” Scioscia said of the 400-foot homer. “It was a big hit for us too against a guy (in Paxton) who’s been tough on us.”

Said Freese: “I was just trying to hit something hard. I didn’t think we were going to get too many opportunities against a guy like that, against a staff like that.”

Freese was quick to deflect the credit, saying that this game was about Wilson.

And even if it wasn’t a “masterpiece,” the Angels’ left-hander was satisfied with the outcome.

“I’ll take it,” Wilson said. “It’s a super-great game because it got us back on track.”

NOTES: Mariners RF Seth Smith was rewarded for his 3-for-3 performance in Monday’s opener with an off day Tuesday. The left-handed hitter is platooning with RF Justin Ruggiano, who started Tuesday because the Mariners were facing left-handed starter C.J. Wilson. ... Seattle’s Wednesday starter, right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma, has been dealing with a blister on his pitching hand and avoided throwing his signature split-finger fastball in the spring. ... LF Rickie Weeks, who started 623 games as a leadoff hitter during his career with Milwaukee, batted first in the order for Seattle on Tuesday. Usual lead-off hitter Austin Jackson batted second. ... The Mariners and Angels go at it again Wednesday before enjoying their first off days of the season.