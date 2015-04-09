Pujols homer sparks Angels’ win over Mariners

SEATTLE -- Albert Pujols prefers not to talk about history, even when he’s making it, and the Los Angeles Angels slugger knows it’s far too early in the season to start looking ahead.

But after his two-run home run sparked the Angels to a 5-3 win over the American League West rival Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, Pujols was able to find something that mattered.

“We got the series, and that’s the important thing,” Pujols said after leading the Angels (2-1) to their second consecutive win, “especially after we lost Opening Day.”

Pujols and the Angels jumped out to a big early lead and held on to beat the Mariners to take the opening series between the two teams expected to battle for the division crown.

“They’re a good ball club,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “We played them well last year, and I thought we played well this series. There’s a lot more baseball to be played. We’ll see what happens.”

Pujols moved into 18th place on the all-time homer list with the two-run shot in the top of the first inning. He is now tied with Willie McCovey, Ted Williams and Frank Thomas with 521 career home runs.

“I don’t pay attention to that, especially at the beginning of a season,” Pujols said. “My job is to get ready every day and do what I need to do to help this team win. At the end of my career, I’ll have plenty of time to look back and see what I did.”

Los Angeles scored four first-inning runs on the way to a 5-0 lead before Seattle (1-2) rallied to make things interesting.

Pujols’ home run gave the Angels a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and Los Angeles never trailed after that. Shortstop Brad Miller and third baseman Kyle Seager each hit home runs for the Mariners, who rallied to pull within 5-3 in the sixth.

Seattle threatened in the eighth inning, when the Mariners got back-to-back hits from left fielder Dustin Ackley and second baseman Robinson Cano to open the inning before cleanup hitter Nelson Cruz struck out with runners on second and third. After reliever Joe Smith intentionally walked Seager to load the bases, he struck out designated hitter Rickie Weeks and got first baseman Logan Morrison to pop into an inning-ending out in center field.

Cruz, who signed a four-year deal worth $58 million to be the Mariners’ cleanup hitter, is now 1-for-11 this season.

“Nellie’s got a good track record,” McClendon said. “When the hits start coming, they’ll come in bunches. He’ll be fine.”

Angels closer Huston Street came on to retire the side in the bottom of the ninth while earning a save for the second consecutive night.

Los Angeles starter Matt Shoemaker (1-0) took advantage of a big early lead to earn the win, going six innings while giving up three earned runs off six hits.

Mariners starter Hisashi Iwakuma overcame a rough first inning to make it through six, allowing nine hits, five runs and four earned runs in his season debut.

“He’s tough,” Pujols said, “but we were able to get to him early. Obviously, we would have loved to get more for Shoe. Fortunately, five runs was enough.”

Second baseman Johnny Giavotella went 3-for-4 for the Angels, while left fielder Efren Navarro added a pair of hits in his first game of the season.

The Pujols home run highlighted a four-run first inning as the Angels jumped Iwakuma on the way to a 4-0 lead. Iwakuma allowed four hits on his first 15 pitches, then Cano was charged with a costly error when Erick Aybar’s grounder short-hopped him with a drawn-in infield, driving in a pair of runs.

Center fielder Mike Trout’s sacrifice fly in the second inning extended the Angels’ lead to 5-0 before Iwakuma settled down.

Seattle finally got on the scoreboard in the third, when Miller led off with a home run to right field to pull the Mariners within 5-1.

NOTES: Mariners RF Seth Smith (groin tightness) was on the bench when Wednesday’s game started, marking the second consecutive day he did not appear in the lineup. Smith went 3-for-3 in Monday’s opener, but Nelson Cruz has been in right field the past two games while Rickie Weeks serves as designated hitter. Smith suffered the injury in Monday’s opener and was expected to be available as a pinch hitter Wednesday. ... Major League commissioner Rob Manfred was in Seattle for Wednesday’s game. ... Wednesday marked Seattle starter Felix Hernandez’s 29th birthday. ... Seattle and Los Angeles both have Thursday off. The Angels host Kansas City and former Los Angeles starter Jason Vargas on Friday, while the Mariners will be in Oakland.