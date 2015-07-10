Hernandez, Mariners end Angels streak

SEATTLE -- Starter Felix Hernandez doesn’t know whether his next start will come in Tuesday’s All-Star Game, but he did everything he could Thursday night to make sure his latest one helped get the Seattle Mariners back on track.

Hernandez threw seven scoreless innings, and the Mariners pounded out a season-high 19 hits to end the Los Angeles Angels’ five-game winning streak with a 7-2 win at Safeco Field.

“Time and time again, when we need a big win, he’s come through for us,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Tonight, I thought, was a big game going into the break.”

Asked whether Hernandez had done enough to earn another All-Star start, McClendon refused to politic, other than to say: “If it was me, I’d start him.”

Hernandez’s latest start put the Angels’ sudden push toward the top of the American League West on hold. Los Angeles (46-39) had a chance to pull within a half-game of the division-leading Houston Astros, who lost to the Cleveland Indians on Thursday.

“We just never had enough momentum to get back in the game,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said.

Seattle (40-46) surpassed their season high of 17 hits, with their first 12 Thursday night coming off Los Angeles starter Garrett Richards.

Richards (9-6) allowed four runs over 5 1/3 innings while taking a loss for only the second time in his past six starts.

“They had some things go their way,” Richards said of the Mariners. “It’s not like they were raking them on us. They came out ready to go, so good for them. ... I‘m not going to go home and beat myself up over it or anything. It’s just one game.”

Hernandez (11-5) made his final start before the All-Star Game a memorable one. He scattered five hits and two walks while striking out six.

Asked whether he believes he’s done enough to earn the start in Tuesday’s game, Hernandez said: “For me it would be an honor. I would love to start the game. We’ll see.”

Seattle first baseman Logan Morrison led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, and the Mariners never trailed.

Third baseman Kyle Seager and designated hitter Nelson Cruz each had three hits, while Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano, left fielder Dustin Ackley, right fielder Mark Trumbo, left fielder Seth Smith and catcher Mike Zunino had hits two apiece.

Los Angeles right fielder Kole Calhoun went 2-for-4 and hit a solo homer off Seattle reliever Fernando Rodney in the eighth. Calhoun also threw out a runner at the plate, one of three Mariners who were thrown out trying to score.

“Getting the guy at the plate, holding them to one run, that was pretty fun,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun’s homer cut the Seattle lead to 4-1 before Cano and Cruz drove in runs in the bottom of the eighth to put the game away.

The game appeared to be over, a 7-1 Seattle victory, on a bases-loaded double play in the top of the ninth, but a Los Angeles replay challenge resulted in a reversal. That led to the Angels’ second run, officially on a fielder’s choice groundout by third baseman David Freese, before Mariners reliever Carson Smith came on to get the final out and earn his sixth save of the season.

Seattle’s previous high of 17 hits came in an April 19 win over the Texas Rangers.

Richards got himself into all kinds of trouble in the first two innings, but the Angels came out of it trailing only 2-0 -- thanks in large part to a pair of putouts at home plate.

After Morrison gave the Mariners a quick 1-0 lead with a leadoff homer, Richards gave up two more first-inning hits but didn’t allow another run as Calhoun gunned down Cano at home plate.

One inning later, after the Mariners put runners on second and third with one out, the Angels’ defense struck again. Zunino’s one-out single scored one run, but Trumbo was thrown out by left fielder Matt Joyce at the plate.

Back-to-back sacrifice flies in the fourth -- by shortstop Brad Miller and Zunino -- opened up a 4-0 lead for the Mariners.

NOTES: Angels RHP Huston Street (groin) could miss the entire Seattle series with a groin pull. Street sustained the injury on the next-to-last pitch while recording a save Wednesday at Colorado. ... After the game, the Angels sent C Efren Navarro to Triple-A Salt Lake. ... The Mariners made several roster moves before Thursday’s game, adding two relievers while optioning LHP J.A. Happ to Class A ahead of the All-Star break. Happ started Wednesday’s game and was sent down to clear a roster spot because he won’t have another scheduled start with the Mariners until after the break. Seattle called up 1B Jesus Montero, RHP Danny Farquhar and LHP Vidal Nuno. LHP Charlie Furbush was placed on the 15-day disabled list with left biceps tendinitis, and RHP Mayckol Guaipe was sent back to Triple-A. ... Seattle CF Austin Jackson (back spasms) did not play. ... Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon was back in the dugout after missing three games to attend a funeral.