Angels blast their way past Mariners

SEATTLE -- Mike Trout added another multi-home run game to his impressive resume and Los Angeles Angels teammate C.J. Cron joined the party with two of his own in a 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

The Angels (47-39) have won six of their past seven to move within a half-game of American West-leading Houston with the win.

“That’s what we play for,” Trout said of the possibility of catching the Astros at the All-Star break. “You try to get to the top of the division and into the playoffs.”

Trout went 3-for-5 while driving in four runs, hitting his 25th and 26th homers of the season in the process. He has homered twice in two of the Angels’ past three games.

“That’s a good month for a lot of guys,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said.

Cron has five homers, four of which came in the eight games played since his June 28 recall.

“Coming back here (after being sent down), my main goal was just to help the team win and do whatever it takes,” Cron said. “It’s been fun.”

Angels starter Hector Santiago (6-4) held the Mariners to one run and eight hits in seven innings. Seattle produced three hits and a run in the first but never had a runner get past second base in his final six innings.

“Today was one of those days where I was like: ‘I don’t care what you call, I‘m going to throw a strike,'” Santiago said of the performance. “Definitely, by far, my best game of the year.”

Angels second baseman Johnny Giavotella, who was celebrating his 28th birthday, went 3-for-5 with two doubles.

Seattle starter Mike Montgomery (4-3) suffered his first loss since June 18 while enduring the worst start of his young career. The 25-year-old rookie, who was making his seventh start, allowed career highs of eight hits and five runs while pitching five innings -- his shortest start yet.

Two of the Angels’ homers came off Seattle reliever Danny Farquhar.

“We didn’t give ourselves much off a chance tonight,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “The long ball hurt us.”

Right fielder Mark Trumbo hit a two-run homer for the Mariners (40-47) in the ninth. It was his second homer since being traded from Arizona last month.

“Going forward, we need to see him produce to be the team we want to be,” McClendon said. “It’s nice to see him get a hold of one. Hopefully, that gets him going.”

Trout’s 415-foot shot to center field in the third gave Los Angeles a 3-1 lead and the Angels never looked back.

“If you look at the way we’ve been swinging the bats the last week,” Scioscia said, “it’s much more in line with what we need.”

NOTES: The Angels recalled RHP Vinnie Pestano from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. Pestano filled the roster spot that opened when OF-1B Efren Navarro was optioned to Triple-A after Thursday night’s game. ... Seattle’s lineup had a much different look Friday because of the absence of leadoff hitter Austin Jackson and a left-handed starter on the mound for the Angels. SS Chris Taylor moved into the leadoff spot for the first time in his career and 1B Jesus Montero got his first start. ... Jackson (back spasms) has been out of the lineup two consecutive nights. ... The Mariners are hoping to make history before Saturday night’s game against the Angels. Evelyn Jones, 108, is scheduled to throw out the first pitch. She would be the oldest person to ever throw a first pitch at a major league game.