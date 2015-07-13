Angels drop Mariners to move atop AL West

SEATTLE -- No one is laughing at the Los Angeles Angels now.

After drubbing the Seattle Mariners 10-3 on Sunday afternoon to finally surpass the Houston Astros as the American League West leaders, the Angels were the ones chuckling.

”It’s just kind of funny,“ catcher Chris Iannetta said when asked what it was like to finally be back in first place for the first time since April 18. ”After listening to a lot of the questions we’ve had all year.

“It could be a good thing, or it could turn out to be a bad thing. You never know. We’ll see what happens after 162.”

The Angels’ Andrew Heaney outdueled the Mariners’ Taijuan Walker in a battle of two of the top young starting pitchers in the American League, throwing seven scoreless innings. Heaney (3-0) allowed and struck out six to earn his third win in four starts this season. The 24-year-old former Miami Marlin has yet to allow more than two runs in a start since making his American League debut June 24.

“I want to prove myself as being capable, of being a competitor who can help this team,” Heaney said. “Other than that, I just want to pitch well.”

Heaney used inning-ending strikeouts to get out of jams in the second and fifth inning.

“Throughout the day, whenever I really needed a punchout or a really good pitch, I felt like I could do it,” he said.

Heaney has put together four solid starts while filling in for injured veteran Jered Weaver, meaning the Angels might have a tough decision to make when their Opening Day starter comes off the disabled list. The left-handed rookie has a 1.32 ERA.

Los Angeles (48-40) surpassed the Astros to take over first place in the division standings. The Angels led the AL West just three days before Sunday, having gone nearly three months without being in first place. Los Angeles overtook the struggling Astros, who are now a half-game back at 49-42. The Angels were six games behind Houston after the games of June 3.

“We’re playing well,” manager Mike Scioscia said after the Angels wrapped up a 7-2 road trip, “but there’s a long way to go (in the season) and we want to focus on getting better.”

Seattle (41-48) had three errors in what manager Lloyd McClendon called “our worst game of the year.”

The Mariners have played 13 games in July and have yet to put together a two-game streak -- of wins or losses -- this month.

“I’ve given my team a lot of (rope),” McClendon said of the frustrating first 89 games. “It’s not working. We’re going to change things. ... You try to stay positive and energize your club, but maybe it takes a different kind of prodding.”

Angels third baseman David Freese had two doubles, including a two-run hit off the top of the wall that broke the game open in the Angels’ six-run sixth. Catcher Chris Iannetta added a two-run homer to cap the inning, giving Los Angeles a 9-0 lead.

Seattle’s Walker (7-7) gave up seven hits and seven runs -- six earned -- and hurt his cause with a run-scoring throwing error in the sixth inning. He came out after the first four batters of the sixth reached base, having thrown 87 pitches over five-plus innings while striking out seven.

Walker struggled in each of his past two outings, allowing 11 earned runs over 11 innings, after winning five consecutive starts in June and early July.

The Angels jumped out to a 3-0 lead, thanks in part to some sloppy defense by Seattle, before the six-run sixth blew the game open.

The first Los Angeles run, in the second inning, came when a Matt Joyce ground ball went through the legs of Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano. The Angels took a 2-0 lead on a wild pitch. Two throwing errors by Walker led to two more runs before Freese broke the game open with a two-run double off the top of the wall in right-center for a 6-0 lead in the sixth.

Three batters later, after rookie lefty David Rollins came on to replace Walker, Iannetta hit his fifth homer of the season to put the Angels ahead 9-0.

Seattle finally got on the board after Heaney came out, scoring on an RBI groundout from pinch hitter Dustin Ackley and an RBI single from third baseman Kyle Seager in the eighth. Pinch hitter Seth Smith added a solo homer in the ninth.

The Angels had 14 hits in the win, and they outscored opponents 65-30 during the 10-game road trip.

NOTES: The Mariners optioned RHP Danny Farquhar to Triple-A Tacoma after the game. ... Angels LHP Hector Santiago was added to the American League All-Star team Sunday. He will replace Oakland RHP Sonny Gray, who pitched Sunday and won’t be eligible to throw in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. ... Seattle LF Franklin Gutierrez was a late scratch because of a stiff back. DH Jesus Montero replaced him in the lineup, while Mark Trumbo moved into left field. ... The Angels have two All-Star Game starters (OF Mike Trout and 1B Albert Pujols) for the first time since 2003 (3B Troy Glaus and OF Garret Anderson). ... After the All-Star break, Los Angeles will begin a 10-day homestand with a Friday game against the Red Sox. The Mariners will kick off an East Coast road trip with a three-game series against the New York Yankees.