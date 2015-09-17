Angels fall in Seattle after Weaver’s ejection

SEATTLE -- The missed opportunities are catching up to the Los Angeles Angels, who are beginning to run out of chances.

On Wednesday night, the Angels lost their starting pitcher to a fifth-inning ejection, then dropped their series finale to the Seattle Mariners 3-1. They are beginning to lose their grip on any kind of wild-card hopes.

Los Angeles (73-72) went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position while dropping its third game in four days to remain 3 1/2 games out of the American League’s second wild-card spot with 17 games to go.

“We had to come in here and try to sweep these guys, and it didn’t happen,” said Angels starter Jered Weaver, who was ejected after hitting a batter with a pitch. “All we’ve got to worry about now is winning each game.”

First baseman Jesus Montero hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to account for all of Seattle’s offense. The Mariners (71-76) won for the fifth time in eight games.

Weaver got thrown out for plunking Kyle Seager after the Seattle third baseman previously called timeout, and both players seemed to be taking shots at each other during postgame interviews.

Seager indirectly accused Weaver of letting his team down by risking the ejection.

“I was surprised he hit me because if he hits me there, it’s pretty obvious what’s going to happen,” Seager said. “He’s going to be out of the game.”

Weaver said he didn’t intentionally hit Seager but added that the Seattle batter ticked him off by calling a prolonged timeout in the batter’s box. Weaver intimated that Seager hasn’t been in the league long enough to act like that.

“I don’t know if Derek Jeter did that in his third or fourth year or not,” Weaver quipped. “I just know I was ready to throw the pitch.”

Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma (8-4) allowed one run on four hits over six innings. The Angels’ lone run came on a solo homer from left fielder David Murphy in the sixth.

The Angels left six runners on base and continually failed to capitalize on opportunities.

Los Angeles squandered a prime chance in the eighth, runners on the corners with one out. Seattle reliever Carson Smith fanned right fielder Kole Calhoun for the second out, and then he caught Angels center fielder Mike Trout chasing an outside slider for an inning-ending strikeout to maintain the Mariners’ 3-1 lead.

Seattle closer Tom Wilhelmsen pitched a scoreless ninth for his 11th save of the season.

In the fifth, Weaver was ruled to have intentionally hit Seager with a 1-0 pitch.

After the first pitch, Seager called for a late timeout and then appeared to exchange words with Weaver. Plate umpire Brian O‘Nora stepped in front of Seager and had a few words with him, then Seager exaggeratedly called for another timeout.

Weaver plunked him in the shoulder with the next pitch and was immediately tossed. Two or three players emerged from the Seattle dugout but didn’t get past the dirt.

“Pitchers get in their rhythm,” Seager said. “All the pitchers want to get in their rhythm. Part of what a hitter does is try to break up their rhythm. If he’s working fast and he’s rolling, you try to slow him down. It’s something that happens all of the time. It doesn’t usually escalate to that.”

Said Weaver: “It’s not when he’s ready, it’s when we’re both ready. When you’ve got both your feet in there, it means you’re ready to go.”

Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon summed it up best when he encapsulated the incident by saying: “Boys being boys.”

Weaver (7-11) allowed six hits and three runs over 4 2/3 innings.

A two-out, three-run homer from Montero put the Mariners ahead 3-0 in the fourth. Montero is now 6-for-12 with five home runs against Weaver in his career.

The slumping Angels head to Minnesota for a huge series with the Twins that begins Thursday.

“Every game’s going to be tough,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said, “but our challenge is to get our game going. It wouldn’t matter who we’re playing tomorrow, we’ve got to come out and play our game and get a win.”

NOTES: The Angels had almost an identical lineup Wednesday to the one that beat Seattle on Tuesday night. LF David Murphy was back in the leadoff spot, only the second time Los Angeles employed him in that role. ... Los Angeles RHP Huston Street told reporters after Tuesday’s win that he lost 13 pounds while battling flu-like symptoms since the weekend. Street was unavailable for that game but was expected to be ready if needed Wednesday night, which he wasn‘t. ... The Mariners have two of the next five days off. Seattle finished a 10-day homestand Wednesday before taking Thursday off. The Mariners play a three-game weekend series at Texas before taking Monday off as well.