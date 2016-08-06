Mariners rough up Lincecum, Angels

SEATTLE -- If the sun is setting on Tim Lincecum's baseball career, and all indications are that the glow is darkening, the Los Angeles Angels' 32-year-old pitcher isn't quite ready to turn out the lights.

Whether his Angels give him another chance to continue his comeback is another discussion.

After Lincecum got tagged for six runs in the first inning of another rough start, Angels manager Mike Scioscia was uncertain when his next start may come.

"Our goal is to get him right," Scioscia said after a 6-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. "I don't want to put heads or tails on what's going to happen in six days."

Seattle starter Felix Hernandez also had a rough first inning but bounced back from Mike Trout's three-run homer to pitch eight strong innings. Hernandez (6-4) allowed four runs and three hits, only one of which came over his final seven innings.

"After the third inning, Felix really found a groove," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "It was nice to see, and we certainly needed it."

The Mariners used a six-run first inning to hand Lincecum (2-6) his third consecutive loss.

"I feel like I'm in the direction I need to go," said Lincecum, a Seattle-area native whose ERA stood at 9.16 as the former Cy Young Award winner tries to make a comeback. "I just need to get on that horse and ride it again. ... Today was a step in the right direction."

Seattle (55-53) has won three of four games, with new closer Edwin Diaz earning saves in each of the victories. Diaz struck out Trout, Albert Pujols and Andrelton Simmons to finish off the win.

First baseman Adam Lind and left fielder Norichika Aoki each had three hits for the Mariners, who had 14.

The offense was flowing during a first inning that saw both teams combine for nine hits and nine runs.

Trout's blast gave the Angels a 3-0 lead, but the Mariners got that back and more against Lincecum in the bottom of the frame.

Seattle used seven hits, highlighted by catcher Mike Zunino's three-run homer, to take a 6-3 lead. The Mariners opened frame with four consecutive singles, with Robinson Cano driving in a run to cut the deficit to 3-1.

After Lincecum got the first out of the inning on a Kyle Seager fly ball to right, Lind pulled the Mariners to within 3-2 on an RBI single. Leonys Martin tied the score with a sacrifice fly, then Zunino delivered his sixth home run of the season.

Lincecum recovered to get through the second and third innings unscathed but came out after 3 1/3 innings. He allowed six runs off nine hits while walking two. It marked the seventh time in nine starts this season that Lincecum has failed to get an out past the fifth inning.

"We put some good at-bats together, found some holes and had a big (first) inning," Servais said. "Unfortunately, that was it tonight."

Fortunately for the Mariners, a solid final seven innings from Hernandez was enough to make it stand up.

"I made better pitches," he said. "After that (first inning) I was showing consistency, I worked both sides of the plate and I got the ball down."

Jett Bandy added his sixth homer with a solo shot in the fifth for Los Angeles (49-60).

NOTES: Los Angeles starter Tim Lincecum, who grew up on Seattle's Eastside and attended the University of Washington, was making his first start in Seattle since June 2012. ... Angels CF Mike Trout was back in the lineup Friday after getting the day off Thursday. ... The Angels swept Seattle the last time these two teams met at Safeco Field in a three-game series in May. ... Seattle C Mike Zunino started for the fourth straight game. Zunino, who was recalled from Triple-A on June 30, is hitting .350 with three home runs and eight RBIs since July 31 and has supplanted veteran Chris Iannetta as starter. ... Los Angeles hitting coach Dave Hansen and assistant hitting coach Paul Sorrento spent the twilight of their playing careers with the Mariners. ... To commemorate the recent Hall of Fame induction of Seattle legend Ken Griffey Jr., the Mariners have events planned for the entire series. Friday was Ken Griffey Jr. Hall of Fame Bobblehead Night. On Saturday, Griffey's No. 24 will be retired by the team.