O'Malley's blast gives Mariners comeback victory

SEATTLE -- Shawn O'Malley got the phone call that no professional baseball player wants to get. In December 2014, after a brief September call-up by the Los Angeles Angels, he'd been released.

O'Malley bounced back quickly by getting an opportunity to play for the Seattle Mariners, who play in his home state of Washington, and he's made the most of it. On Saturday night, he finally got to make the Angels pay.

O'Malley delivered the big blow with a three-run homer that gave Seattle its first lead as the Mariners rallied from another big early deficit to beat Los Angeles 8-6 on Saturday night.

"For me, they gave me my first opportunity, so I'm very grateful," O'Malley said of the Angels. "But I'm a Mariner now."

On a night that began with fans chanting the name of Ken Griffey Jr., who had his No. 24 jersey retired in a pregame ceremony, O'Malley heard his own surname being shouted by the sellout crowd of 45,618 when it was over.

"It's different, but it felt really good," O'Malley said.

O'Malley hit his second home run of the season to put the Mariners ahead 8-6 on a night when Mike Trout belted a first-inning homer that gave Los Angeles a 3-0 lead for the second straight game.

The Angels (49-61) led 5-1 in the third inning and were clinging to a 6-4 lead when reliever Jose Valdez, promoted from Triple-A earlier in the day, came on in the seventh and promptly walked three of the four batters he faced. After Seattle's Leonys Martin cut the Los Angeles lead to 6-5 with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly, O'Malley took Angels reliever Deolis Guerra deep to right field.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he liked what he saw during of the short time that O'Malley was with Los Angeles.

"Decisions are always made, and right now he's playing some good baseball for those guys," Scioscia said.

Seattle (56-53) overcame another big night from Trout, who went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs.

Franklin Gutierrez went 3-for-5 with a home run and double for the Mariners.

Both starting pitchers struggled. The Angels' Tyler Skaggs allowed four runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings, while Taijuan Walker pitched just four innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in his first start since going on the disabled list in early July.

"My foot felt fine," said Walker, who missed a month with foot tendonitis. "Everything felt good. Now I've just got to really focus in on my fastball command."

The Angels' bullpen gave up one hit but was charged with four of the runs, with Valdez (0-1) taking the loss in his Angels debut.

"You kind of have to play the cards you have," Scioscia said of his bullpen's struggles this season.

Seattle's Drew Storen (2-3) earned the win by recording the final out in the top of the seventh. New Mariners closer Edwin Diaz earned his fourth save in five nights.

Trout had a home run, triple and four RBIs in his first two at-bats. He hit a 1-2 pitch from Walker 444 feet for his 21st home run of the season in the first. He added an RBI triple in the third inning, and scored on a sacrifice fly as the Angels opened up a 5-1 lead.

Seattle's first run came on Robinson Cano's RBI double in the first inning. Mariners rookie left fielder Guillermo Heredia added a solo home run, his first career homer, to cut the deficit to 5-2 in the third.

The Angels opened up a 6-2 lead on Johnny Giavotella's RBI single in the fourth.

Gutierrez hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, pulling Seattle to within 6-4.

Then O'Malley delivered the big blow against the organization that gave up on him.

"That's never anything you want to hear," he said of the phone call telling him he'd been released. "But I just had to keep grinding. Soon enough, Seattle called, and now I'm here."

NOTES: The Angels announced Saturday that veteran starter Tim Lincecum had been designated for assignment. Lincecum endured a six-run first inning Friday night, when his season ERA ballooned to 9.16 after nine starts in his comeback attempt. Lincecum said after Friday's game that he felt he was making progress. "Where Tim is now," manager Mike Scioscia said, "and where he needs to be, there's a big gap there." ... Seattle made a couple trades before the game, acquiring relievers Pat Venditte (from Toronto) and Arquimedes Caminero (from Pittsburgh). Both deals involved players to be named later. Venditte was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, while Caminero had yet to be officially added to the roster for Saturday's game. To clear roster spots, the Mariners designated RHPs Blake Parker and Donn Roach for assignment. ... Seattle RHP Taijuan Walker made his first start since July 5. Walker (foot tendinitis) was activated from the disabled list prior to the game. ... Los Angeles LHP Tyler Skaggs was making his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery and an ensuing shoulder setback. Over his first two starts this season, Skaggs pitched 12 1/3 scoreless innings. ... Seattle's Tuesday starter is still TBA, as the Mariners have to decide whether to keep LHP Wade LeBlanc or rookie LHP Ariel Miranda in the rotation now that Walker is back. ... Before Saturday's game, the Mariners retired Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.'s No. 24 jersey. As part of the ceremony, the team announced it will unveil a Griffey statue outside of Safeco Field before next season.