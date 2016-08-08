Paxton leaves just shy of complete game as M’s top Angels

SEATTLE -- What was shaping up to be one of the best days of Seattle Mariners starter James Paxton’s major-league career ended with a painful final act Sunday afternoon.

The left-handed Paxton came within two outs of pitching the first complete game of his career before taking a line drive off his left elbow in the ninth inning of a 3-1 Seattle Mariners win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon.

The good news was that X-rays came up negative, and he was initially diagnosed with a contusion following a scary finish to an otherwise outstanding afternoon.

“He was throwing a gem,” said Mariners reliever Tom Wilhelmsen, who got the final two outs of Sunday’s win. “He was doing a tremendous job, and you’d like to see him finish it off. A liner like that off any part of the body is scary, let alone your elbow.”

Paxton (4-5) allowed just five hits over 8 1/3 innings, the longest outing of his career, and struck out Mike Trout four times on the Los Angeles star’s 25th birthday. Paxton was in total command before a liner off the bat of Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons hit him flush in the left elbow. Paxton went down on one knee and was in obvious pain as trainers came out to check on him, but he was able to walk off under his own power while nursing the left arm.

It marked the second consecutive start in which Paxton pitched eight or more innings while allowing one run.

“We’re starting to see him emerge before our eyes,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “That’s why I‘m really, really hoping that he’s OK.”

Wilhelmsen came on to get the final two outs, earning his first save of the season on a day when closer Edwin Diaz was being given a pre-determined break. Diaz earned saves in four of the Mariners’ previous five games.

Trout, who had home runs in each of the first two games of the series, had his first four-strikeout game since Paxton and the Mariners did it on Sept. 17, 2014. Trout is now 2-for-20 with 10 strikeouts in his career against Paxton.

“I can’t pick his stuff up,” Trout said. “Usually, I see him pretty well, but I don’t know what it was today. He was throwing 100 (miles per hour). It’s tough to hit from the left side, that’s for sure.”

The Mariners (57-53) used a three-run fourth inning, overcoming a beautiful Trout catch over the wall, to win for the fifth time in six games.

After the Angels’ Albert Pujols drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single in the third inning, Seattle used a three-run fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead. Nelson Cruz tied the score 1-1 with a single to right, then Seattle took its first lead on a sacrifice fly when Trout went over the wall to steal a grand slam from Leonys Martin.

“As soon as I hit it that ball, I knew it was going to be gone,” Martin said. “This ballpark is ridiculous.”

Trout said that it was nice to make the homer-stealing catch, especially on a weekend when the Mariners were honoring Hall of Fame center fielder Ken Griffey Jr.

“I saw him out there watching,” Trout said. “Obviously, his presence and the way he played defense, he took pride in it. So do I.”

Mariners second baseman Mike Freeman, who had his first career hit in the first inning, added an RBI single for a 3-1 lead in the fourth.

Los Angeles starter Matt Shoemaker (6-12) allowed three runs off seven hits over seven innings.

Freeman, making his Seattle debut, had a pair of hits for the Mariners. Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager added a pair of singles. The Mariners played without second baseman Robinson Cano, who took his first full day off of the season after playing in 109 consecutive games.

The Angels (49-61) were without leadoff hitter Yunel Escobar, who hurt his knee in the ninth inning of Saturday’s loss to the Mariners.

NOTES: The Mariners activated RHP Nick Vincent from the 15-day disabled list before Sunday’s game, and they optioned RHP Cody Martin to Triple-A Tacoma. INF Luis Sardinas was also optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, with INF Mike Freeman being called up. ... On Tuesday, Los Angeles is scheduled to face former Angel John Lackey for the first time since July 7, 2013, when the Angels beat Lackey and the Boston Red Sox 3-0. Lackey, now a starter with the Cubs, spent his first eight seasons with Anaheim/Los Angeles. ... Seattle will host the Detroit Tigers on Monday. ... Mariners manager Scott Servais said LHP Wade LeBlanc will start Tuesday’s game against the Tigers. Servais hadn’t named a starter because he wanted LeBlanc to be available out of the bullpen over the first two games of the Angels series over the weekend. LeBlanc wasn’t needed, so he’s available to start Tuesday.