Quick start propels Angels past Mariners

SEATTLE -- Albert Pujols may be 36 years old, and he may be battling a flare-up of his plantar fasciitis, but the future Hall of Famer just keeps producing.

Pujols and Kole Calhoun each had two of the Angels' five home runs as Los Angeles piled up 15 hits to hammer the Seattle Mariners 10-3 Saturday night.

The Angels (60-75) scored six runs in the first inning and never trailed on the way to their sixth win in seven games. Seattle (69-66) lost for the eighth time in 10 games to fall further back in the American League wild-card standings.

Pujols hit his 27th and 28th home runs of the season and now has 588 career homers -- good for ninth on the all-time list. He passed Frank Robinson with his first home run Saturday night.

"It's fun anytime Albert hits a home run, anytime he gets an RBI or an extra-base hit," manager Mike Scioscia said. "Every time something happens, he's in some conversation with the all-time greats."

Pujols shrugged off the significance of his latest feat, saying: "I don't think about that, man. I'm just glad to help the team win tonight and to be able to contribute."

Teammate Mike Trout added a solo homer during a first inning that saw the Angels hit three consecutive home runs on the way to chasing Seattle starter Taijuan Walker (4-10) from the game.

Trout went 3-for-5 and came a double short of hitting for the cycle. He has first-inning homers in four of his past five games played in Seattle.

Los Angeles starter Tyler Skaggs (3-3) allowed three runs on eight hits over six innings to earn the win. Skaggs had such a long wait before throwing his first pitch -- the six-run top of the first inning took almost 45 minutes, thanks in part to a 13-pitch Calhoun at-bat that led to a homer -- and ended up throwing in the batting cage to keep his arm warm.

Walker may have wished he had somewhere else to go, as he got hit early and often before coming out after just two outs. He was charged with six runs (five earned) on six hits.

"(The game) was over before it really got started," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "Obviously, Taijuan didn't really have his best stuff tonight."

Five Los Angeles home runs over the first three innings, including two each by Pujols and Calhoun, gave the Angels an 9-2 lead.

"Last night we scored enough runs to win, too," said Pujols, referring to an 11-8 loss to Seattle after the Angels took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first Friday night. "Those guys can hit, too. You don't take anything for granted, any innings for granted."

Walker hit Los Angeles leadoff hitter Yunel Escobar with the first pitch, ending Escobar's night. Escobar, who is hitting .320, had a bruise on the back of his hand, and the team announced that X-rays came up negative.

"I think it's just a little bruise," Scioscia said, "so he should be OK."

Calhoun followed that with a two-run homer, his 14th of the season, for a 2-0 Angels lead. Then Trout hit a solo homer on a 2-2 pitch, his second homer of the series and his 27th of the season, while Pujols matched him with No. 27 two pitches later.

Los Angeles took advantage of a Kyle Seager error and added three more hits, taking a 6-0 lead before Walker exited.

"I tried to hang with him as long as I could, but it got to the point where I had to give up," Servais said of Walker, who had the distinction of facing 10 different hitters one time in the first inning, as Cliff Pennington came on to pinch-run for Escobar and later doubled off Walker.

Seattle made up some of the deficit on Franklin Gutierrez's two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning, pulling the Mariners within 6-2, but Pujols and the Angels struck again in the second.

After Trout's leadoff triple, Pujols hit his second home run of the night.

"It's the same thing I've been doing for my entire 17-year career," said Pujols, who now has 106 RBIs on the season -- his highest total since 2010.

Calhoun added his second homer of the night with a solo shot in the third inning, putting Los Angeles ahead 9-2. Seattle reliever Pat Venditte, who had earlier given up a Pujols home run while pitching from the right side, served up Calhoun's third-inning shot with his left arm. It marked the second consecutive appearance in which Venditte, major league baseball's first switch pitcher, allowed homers with both arms.

Jefry Marte's RBI single put the Angels ahead 10-2 before Seattle slugger Nelson Cruz hit his 34th home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth. His solo shot pulled the Mariners within 10-3.

Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano made a little history of his own in the bottom of the first, when he recorded his 30th double of the season. Cano became the fourth player in baseball history to hit 30 or more doubles in 12 consecutive seasons -- joining Hall of Famers Honus Wagner, Tris Speaker and Stan Musial.

NOTES: Los Angeles recalled INF Ji-Man Choi and RHP Alex Meyer from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday as the Angels continue to add players after the Sept. 1 roster expansion. ... Angels OF Shane Robinson (strained right hip) was sent to Salt Lake on a rehab assignment. ... Los Angeles claimed LHP Ashur Tolliver off waivers from Baltimore and optioned him to Double-A Arkansas. ... Seattle had beaten the Angels four consecutive times at home heading before the Saturday loss. ... RHP Matt Shoemaker, who is scheduled to start for Los Angeles in Sunday's series finale, has already faced the Mariners three times this season. He is 1-2 against Seattle. Shoemaker will oppose Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma. ... The teams wrap up a three-game series on Sunday. The Mariners begin a three-game home series against Texas on Monday, while the Angels head to Oakland for a Monday game against the A's.