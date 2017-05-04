Segura's 4 RBIs lead Mariners over Angels

SEATTLE -- Jean Segura got the Seattle Mariners off to a good start but, more important, helped them to a strong finish.

Segura hit a two-run homer and capped a four-run eighth inning with a two-run single as the Mariners rallied for a wild 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

The Mariners, who saw an early 4-0 lead evaporate when the Angels scored six runs in the sixth, loaded the bases in the eighth against Blake Parker (0-2).

"All losses are tough, but we battled back and put ourselves in the position to get the game on our terms and we just couldn't get that one pitch to get out of that eighth inning," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "Give those guys credit: They came back and got it."

Seattle got one-out singles from Kyle Seager and Danny Valencia and a two-out walk to pinch hitter Taylor Motter.

Jarrod Dyson followed with a two-run double to right to tie it 6-6. Segura then singled to left, scoring Motter and Dyson.

"I was just trying with two strikes to put it in play," said Segura, who had his first career four-RBI game. "Fortunately, I got a hit and we scored a couple runs."

Kole Calhoun's two-out homer in the ninth off Edgar Diaz pulled the Angels within 8-7. Diaz then hit Mike Trout with a pitch, but struck out Albert Pujols for his fifth save.

"This is a game to build on; that's a momentum builder right there," Dyson said. "To have the lead and get it taken from you and come back and take the lead, that's something to build on. That's something we needed right there."

Jean Machi (1-0), called up from Triple-A on Tuesday, pitched a perfect eighth for the victory.

The Angels erupted for six runs on seven hits in the sixth to erase a 4-0 deficit.

Calhoun opened with double to right. Trout followed with his eighth homer to make it 4-2 and extend his hitting streak to a career-best 16 games. Pujols singled to chase starter Hisashi Iwakuma.

Emilio Pagan relieved for his major league debut and allowed a bloop single to right by Luis Valbuena. Pujols then scored on a sacrifice fly by Andrelton Simmons that left fielder Guillermo Heredia prevented from being a three-run homer with a leaping grab above the wall.

"I call him the home run robber right now," Dyson said. "He's playing great defense. He's been swinging the bat well. What more can you ask from that guy? He's been doing his job. To be young, to be a rookie up here, he's been holding his own."

Valbuena came around on successive singles by Ben Revere and Cliff Pennington to make it 4-4. Yunel Escobar's two-run double off the center-field wall put the Angels up 6-4.

"We were short in the bullpen tonight, so we tried to figure out a way to piece it together," said Mariners manager Scott Servais, who used six relievers Tuesday in a 6-4, 11-inning loss to the Angels. "Tough spot to bring Pagan in, but we knew he was going to have to pitch tonight. We thought (to) get him in the game early and see if he could get some outs for us, but Vincent picked him up and obviously the comeback late was huge."

The Mariners chased Nolasco with three runs in the fifth to open a 4-0 lead.

Mike Zunino, who was hitting .167, opened with a double into the left-field corner and advanced on Dyson's sacrifice bunt. Segura then lined a 2-0 pitch down the left-field line for his third homer of the season.

Ben Gamel doubled to right and Robinson Cano was walked intentionally. Nelson Cruz followed with an RBI single to left, his third single of the game.

Cano staked the Mariners to a 1-0 lead with two outs in the first, hammering an 0-1 pitch from Nolasco over the right-field wall for his fifth homer of the season.

After Iwakuma retired the first seven hitters, the Angels put runners on the corners with two outs in the third on singles by Cliff Pennington and Yunel Escobar. But Calhoun grounded out to first.

Iwakuma was hit on the leg by a hard liner from Simmons to open the fifth. The ball ricocheted for a groundout to first. Revere singled and Pennington walked, but Martin Maldonado struck out and Escobar bounced out to short.

NOTES: Mariners DH Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to 12 games when he lined a single past 3B Yunel Escobar with two outs in the first. ... RHP Emilio Pagan had a forgettable major league debut. He faced four batters in the sixth, allowing three runs on three hits -- his only out a sacrifice fly. ... Both benches cleared briefly in the sixth, but no scuffles ensued after Seattle 1B Danny Valencia tagged out Martin Maldonado on a bunt down the first-base line.