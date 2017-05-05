Miranda, Valencia help Mariners rout Angels

If you can't join 'em, beat 'em.

Ariel Miranda was in the Baltimore Orioles' organization last summer when the Los Angeles Angels reportedly had a chance to acquire him in a trade for pitcher Hector Santiago.

The Angels decided against the deal, instead trading Santiago to the Minnesota Twins for Ricky Nolasco and Alex Meyer, while Miranda was traded to the Seattle Mariners.

On Thursday, Miranda showed the Angels what they missed out on, throwing seven strong innings in Seattle's 11-3 victory at Safeco Field.

Miranda gave up only a two-out, two-run single -- to the Angels' No. 9 hitter, catcher Juan Graterol -- in the second inning and let the Mariners' bats handle the rest as Seattle took two of three in the series.

Miranda got plenty of support from the Mariners' offense, which tallied 16 hits.

Danny Valencia had four hits, including a home run, drove in three and scored two. Ben Gamel and Guillermo Heredia also had three hits and two RBIs apiece for Seattle.

"It's no secret that we have a really good offense," Valencia said. "When everybody is clicking, we can score 10 runs easily. Today, obviously, was a good day for the offense. We've just got to keep it rolling and keep winning games."

On the wrong end of most of those hits was Meyer, who lasted just four innings and gave up six runs and eight hits. He was making the start after being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake, taking the place of the injured Tyler Skaggs (strained oblique).

"He showed flashes of why we're excited about him," Angels manager Mike Scioscia told the Orange County Register. "Unfortunately, he just couldn't command counts enough and put some guys away to be more effective."

Meyer is 6-foot-9 and has a 98-mph fastball, so the Angels have high expectations for him provided he can become more consistent.

"He's worked on a lot of different things," Scioscia said. "He's thrown the ball well for some stretches, and at times some things got away from him. ... You see the stuff and look at the line score, and it doesn't match up. Hopefully he'll find that groove, find that consistency and bottle that stuff that's really nasty."

Yunel Escobar had four hits for the Angels.

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Nelson Cruz went the other way on a 98 mph fastball from Meyer, hitting it to the wall in right-center for a double that scored Robinson Cano from first.

The Angels responded with two runs in the second inning after Cameron Maybin singled and Danny Espinosa walked with one out. They moved to second and third on a groundout, then scored on Graterol's two-out single for a 2-1 lead.

The Mariners rallied for three runs in the third, scoring all three with two outs. Valencia tied the game with an RBI single, but the big blow was a flare to shallow right field by Heredia that went for a two-run double and 4-2 Seattle edge.

The Mariners increased their lead to 6-2 in the fourth inning, getting an RBI double from Gamel and an RBI single from Cruz.

Valencia's homer -- his third of the season -- made it 8-2 in the seventh inning before Gamel, Kyle Seager and Valencia provided RBI singles in the eighth.

"It was great to see Valencia have one of those nights. We were waiting for that. He had a little smile on his face," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "We had guys on base all night, so it was a good offensive night."

NOTES: Angels CF Mike Trout was not in the starting lineup because of a tight hamstring. However, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Trout would have been in the lineup if it had been a playoff game. It's the first game this season Trout has not been in the starting lineup -- he had started 28 in center field and one as the designated hitter. Cameron Maybin started in Trout's place in center field and DH Albert Pujols took Trout's No. 3 spot in the batting order. ... Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma's next scheduled start is in question because of a sore left knee. Iwakuma, who was hit on the knee by a line drive off the bat of Angels SS Andrelton Simmons on Wednesday, is supposed to start Tuesday in Philadelphia, but Mariners manager Scott Servais said Iwakuma will be monitored over the next few days before a decision is made.