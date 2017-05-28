Preview: Angels at Marlins

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton owns the largest contract in Major League Baseball history, but Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout continues to prove he is the league's best player. Trout will try to lead the Angels to a series win when they visit the Marlins for the rubber match of a three-game interleague set on Sunday.

Stanton launched a 460-foot homer in Miami's 8-5, series-opening triumph on Friday, but Trout came back on Saturday and sent his MLB-leading 16th blast 443 feet onto the concourse in Marlins Park to help propel Los Angeles to a 5-2 win. Trout, who owns the 32nd-biggest contract in history, leads the American League with a .342 batting average and knocked the Angels out of a three-game slide with Saturday's blast to bring them back to .500 at 26-26. The Marlins are tied for the fewest wins in the majors at 17-30 but have a chance to earn their first series win since taking two of three at San Diego April 21-23 when they take the field on Sunday. Leading Miami in that quest is surging right-hander Jose Urena, while Los Angeles counters with veteran Matt Shoemaker.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (4-2, 3.97 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Urena (2-2, 3.08)

Shoemaker is riding a three-start winning streak and has kept the opposition scoreless in two of those turns, including Tuesday at Tampa Bay. The Michigan native scattered three hits and three walks over 6 1/3 scoreless frames while striking out five Rays. Shoemaker worked seven scoreless innings in his lone previous start against Miami in 2014 and is 4-3 with a 2.96 ERA in interleague play.

Urena has worked at least five innings in each of his four starts since moving from the rotation to the bullpen but is trying to bounce back from his roughest outing. The 25-year-old Dominican allowed six runs on four hits - two homers - and two walks in five innings at Oakland on Tuesday but managed to earn the win in an 11-9 final. Urena is seeing the Angels for the first time and is 1-2 with a 3.76 ERA in 10 career interleague games - three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 1B/DH Albert Pujols is 3-for-9 in the series but remains three home runs shy of 600 for his career.

2. Miami LF Marcell Ozuna snapped a 15-game homerless drought with solo blast in the ninth inning on Saturday.

3. Los Angeles LF Cameron Maybin sat out Friday's opener with knee soreness but returned Saturday and went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two stolen bases.

PREDICTION: Marlins 3, Angels 2