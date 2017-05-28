Trout blast helps Angels dump Marlins

MIAMI -- Your move, Stanton.

Mike Trout hit a titanic 443-foot solo home run, helping the Los Angeles Angels defeat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Saturday afternoon.

In Friday's game, an 8-5 Marlins win, Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton slugged a homer 460 feet to center.

So heading into Sunday's rubber game of the series, each team's superstar has a homer, although Stanton is winning in overall distance by 17 feet.

Trout's homer, his American League-leading 16th of the season, landed in the upper level of the Clevelander bar. Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna, knowing it was a homer, didn't even turn to chase the ball.

"He got most of that one," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said sarcastically when asked about Trout's all-the-way-out shot. "That ball was hit pretty good."

The Angels (26-26) snapped a three-game skid, and they did it primarily with good pitching from starter JC Ramirez and strong play from the top of their lineup.

Ramirez (5-3) allowed seven hits, one walk and one run (none earned) in seven innings.

"The (hot) weather," Ramirez said when asked why he was so effective. "It was easy to get loose."

Meanwhile, the first three batters in the Angels' lineup -- Cameron Maybin, Andrelton Simmons and Trout -- combined for six hits, five runs and three RBIs. Maybin, who missed Friday's game because of knee soreness, tripled, stole two bases and scored three times, including the go-ahead run.

For Miami (17-30), which has lost 22 of its past 29 games, Vance Worley (0-2) took the defeat, allowing two hits, no walks and two runs in five innings.

"One got out (Trout's homer)," Worley said, "but I thought I kept guys off balance overall."

Los Angeles opened the scoring in the first inning, nearly hitting consecutive home runs to left. On the first drive, by Simmons, Ozuna reached over the fence and caught it for the second out.

However, the next batter, Trout, smashed his solo homer to left.

"I got a good pitch to hit," Trout said, "and I barreled it up."

Miami tied the score 1-1 in the bottom of the first. Christian Yelich started a two-out rally with a single. He advanced on a single by Ozuna and scored when Simmons threw wildly from short to first in a poorly advised attempt to throw out Ozuna.

The Angels took a 2-1 lead in the third. Maybin tripled down the right-field line and scored on a Simmons groundout.

Miami had a major opportunity in the fifth, loading the bases with two outs and Stanton at the plate. However, Angels catcher Martin Maldonado picked Dee Gordon off of first base to end the threat.

Gordon was called safe originally, but the call was reversed on video review.

"Dee's foot was on top of (first baseman Albert Pujols') foot," Scioscia said. "It was a big play. Maldonado and Albert worked it great."

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was clearly disappointed in Gordon.

"It was not a great baseball play in a 2-1 game with Giancarlo up and the bases loaded," Mattingly said.

The Marlins lost another chance in the seventh when JT Riddle doubled high off the fence in right field, missing a homer by a couple of feet. He was stranded at second when pinch-hitter Ichiro Suzuki grounded out.

Los Angeles padded its lead to 4-1 in the eighth. Reliever Kyle Barraclough walked the first two batters he faced, Maybin and Simmons, and Trout hit an infield single to load the bases. Luis Valbuena cashed in with a two-run single.

Maybin scored in the ninth to give the Angels a 5-1 lead. He singled with two outs and scored on a double off the fence in left by Simmons.

Ozuna homered to the right-field corner in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn't enough for the Marlins.

NOTES: The Angels optioned RHP Daniel Wright to Triple-A Salt Lake and activated RHP Mike Morin (neck stiffness) off the disabled list. ... Marlins 3B Christian Colon, who made his Miami debut on May 18 at the Los Angeles Dodgers, started for the first time at home. He began the season with the Kansas City Royals but was designated for assignment on May 10. ... Marlins 3B Martin Prado (hamstring) and SS Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) are about two weeks away from returning. ... Miami's 14-year playoff drought is the second longest in the majors. ... Angels SS Andrelton Simmons extended his hitting streak to nine games. ... Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker, who will pitch the series finale on Sunday, has won three consecutive starts. Miami will counter with RHP Jose Urena.