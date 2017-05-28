Marlins roll to 9-2 win; Angels' Trout injured

MIAMI -- Mike Trout's first series in Marlins Park didn't turn out the way he wanted, and the Los Angeles Angels' 9-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon was only part of his issues.

Trout, a two-time American League MVP who leads the majors with 16 homers, sprained his left thumb in the fifth inning while stealing second base. He left the game in the middle of the sixth, and the Angels said X-rays showed no broken bones.

"It was a scary thing," Trout said. "There's no fracture -- that's a relief.

"I jammed (my thumb) on the bag. It was sore. It was aching. I will ice it and see how it feels tomorrow."

Trout said he has never had this type of injury before.

"I'm bummed out," he said. "Hopefully it's just a bad jam."

The Trout injury overshadowed a Marlins effort that included homers by Giancarlo Stanton and JT Riddle.

Stanton's homer was his 13th of the season -- two short of the National League lead -- and his second in this series. He went 3-for-5 and is hitting .391 (9-for-23) since moving to the two-hole in the batting order.

"Maybe it's a little different feel," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of the new lineup, which has been in place since Tuesday. "(Stanton has) been swinging the bat (well), and we've been scoring pretty good from there. I kind of like what (Stanton batting second) does to our middle guys."

The homer by Riddle, who also had a double and three RBIs, was a two-run shot that snapped a 2-2 tie.

Riddle, a rookie in his 25th major league game, was asked if batting leadoff for the first time -- just ahead of Stanton -- gave him better pitches to hit.

"I think maybe it helped me see more balls in the zone," Riddle said. "But I don't know what the pitcher is thinking."

With the win, the Marlins improved to 18-30, The Angels (26-27) have lost four of their past five games.

Jose Urena (3-2) earned his first home win of the season, allowing two runs in five innings. He struck out seven and walked six -- both career highs.

Matt Shoemaker (4-3) had his three-game win streak snapped, allowing seven hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Shoemaker gave up Stanton's homer in the first before settling down, at least initially.

Trout had a chance to do some damage with two outs in the third inning. However, he grounded out with the bases loaded.

"Nobody wants to be in that situation," Urena said of facing Trout with bags jammed. "You have to put everything you have to try to get out of the inning."

Urena got out of trouble there but got stung in the fourth. Following a walk to Kole Calhoun, Martin Maldonado gave the Angels a 2-1 lead with a long two-run homer to left. It was Maldonado's fourth homer this year and his second in this series.

Urena walked four batters in that fourth inning but escaped further damage when Andrelton Simmons hit a two-out liner to Marcell Ozuna in left.

Derek Dietrich started Miami's three-run, fifth-inning rally with a leadoff double to right-center. He advanced to third on Christian Colon's sacrifice fly and scored when pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki pulled a single over a drawn-in infield.

Riddle drilled the next pitch over the fence in right to give Miami a 4-2 lead.

"I just wanted to see a ball up," Riddle said. "In the at-bat before that, I was swinging at stuff down."

Miami padded its lead to 6-2 in the sixth. The Marlins' first two batters in the inning got on base as J.T. Realmuto doubled and Colon walked. Miami cashed in with pinch hitter Tyler Moore's sacrifice fly and an an RBI double by Riddle.

The Marlins scored three more runs in the eighth, and the highlights included Christian Yelich's RBI walk and Ozuna's run-scoring single.

Miami shut down the Angels in the ninth, giving the Marlins their first series win since they took two of three at the San Diego Padres April 21-23.

"It's been a long time," Mattingly said. "It's good to get one."

NOTES: Marlins 2B Dee Gordon, who walked as a pinch hitter, is hitting .452 over the past eight games. ... Marlins LHP Jeff Locke, who has a 1.77 ERA in four rehab starts, could be activated this week. He has missed the entire season so far due to biceps tendinitis. ... The Angels rested 1B Albert Pujols, who has a sore hamstring and is three homers short of 600 for his career. ... Up next, the Angels return home on Monday night to face the Atlanta Braves. ... The Marlins continue their homestand on Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.