Preview: Angels at Mets

The New York Mets are capable of looking like a World Series contender one week and a last-place team the next but are trying to find some consistency in a positive direction. The Mets will try to make it two straight wins following a seven-game slide when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game interleague series.

New York allowed at least five runs in each of those seven losses but looked like a different team with Jacob deGrom on the mound in Friday's 3-0 triumph. The Mets have been criticized recently for how they’ve handled injuries to their entire roster, and in particular the pitching staff, and deGrom is one of the few reliable arms in the rotation at the moment. Zack Wheeler, who still is making his way back after missing the previous two seasons following Tommy John surgery, will try to make it two reliable starters and give New York some length on Saturday while going up against Alex Meyer. Los Angeles had its four-game winning streak come to an end Friday and will try to get back the offense that produced a total of 28 runs in those four contests.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Alex Meyer (2-1, 5.59 ERA) vs. Mets RH Zack Wheeler (2-2, 3.76)

Meyer is coming off back-to-back wins and posted his first quality start last time out, when he held Detroit to one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings. The 6-9 Kentucky product runs into trouble with his control from time to time, as he has issued a total of 14 walks in 19 1/3 innings this season. Meyer is 1-1 while allowing nine runs on 12 hits and eight walks in 9 1/3 frames on the road this year.

Wheeler is increasing his pitch count with every outing and was strong in the last two turns, allowing a total of two runs over 12 innings against San Francisco and Arizona. The Georgia native struck out six at Arizona on Monday while giving up just one run in six frames. Wheeler is just 2-3 with a 6.42 ERA in seven career interleague starts but has not faced an American League opponent since 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets could get some rotation help soon as LHP Steven Matz (elbow) and RHP Seth Lugo (elbow) both began rehab assignments this week.

2. The Angels reportedly reached a deal with free-agent RHP Doug Fister.

3. Los Angeles DH Albert Pujols (hamstring) could return this weekend.

PREDICTION: Angels 8, Mets 5