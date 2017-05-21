Returning home has helped put some life in the New York Mets, who will go for their second series sweep of the season when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday for the finale of their three-game set. The Mets were on a seven-game losing streak that included an 0-6 road trip before taking the first two contests against Los Angeles.

New York, which hasn't won three in a row since a five-game run from April 9-13, celebrated a pair of notable milestones in Saturday's 7-5 victory. Terry Collins managed his 1,013th game to surpass Davey Johnson for the most in franchise history and was able to enjoy it thanks to Jose Reyes, who collected his 2,000th hit as part of a 3-for-4, two-RBI performance. The Angels arrived in New York riding a four-game winning streak, but Saturday's setback dropped them below .500 and to a woeful 7-15 away from home. Andrelton Simmons is 4-for-8 in the series and has recorded multiple hits in four of his last five games.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Anaheim), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jesse Chavez (3-5, 4.22 ERA) vs. Mets LH Tommy Milone (1-1, 6.25)

Chavez matched his season high of seven innings last time out versus the Chicago White Sox, ending a three-start drought by giving up three runs and five hits. The 33-year-old Californian has worked at least six frames in five of his last six turns, but he continues to struggle with the long ball, allowing eight in his last eight appearances. Chavez has lost all three of his road starts this year despite posting a 3.38 ERA.

Scooped up off waivers to provide depth to an injury-ravaged rotation, Milone will be making his third start for New York. He was touched for five runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings at Arizona last time out after giving up two runs over five frames in his Mets debut. Milone saw plenty of the Angels during his time with Oakland and is 6-2 in 12 starts against them, limiting Mike Trout to five hits in 24 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels DH Albert Pujols (hamstring), who sat out the first two games of the series, is 11-for-25 with seven doubles against Milone.

2. Mets 2B Neil Walker has collected 12 RBIs while hitting safely in 10 of his last 11 contests.

3. Los Angeles signed veteran free-agent RHP Doug Fister on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Mets 3