Cron's blast helps Angels trounce Mets

NEW YORK -- The Los Angeles Angels have grown accustomed to receiving solid work from the fill-in pitchers in their starting rotation. On Sunday afternoon, the Angels began getting some contributions from the non-marquee members of their lineup.

C.J. Cron's grand slam powered a five-run first inning by the Angels, who cruised to a 12-5 win over the New York Mets to salvage the finale of a three-game series at Citi Field.

Jefry Marte worked a bases-loaded walk with none out in the first to bring up Cron, who hit his first homer of the season on the next pitch. Cron has just four extra-base hits in 82 at-bats but hit 16 homers in each of the previous two years.

Marte chased Mets left-hander Tommy Milone in the second inning, when he hit a homer to left immediately after Mike Trout crushed a two-run homer to center. Marte is hitting .185 with three homers in 81 at-bats after delivering 15 homers in just 258 at-bats as a rookie last season.

"I think we know we can hit," Cron said. "It hasn't been the best stretch early on for some of us. But we're confident in our abilities and we're going to keep swinging."

Cron and Marte produced for the Angels on a day in which Albert Pujols (hamstring) was once again unavailable. Pujols missed the entire series with an injury suffered while running the bases on Wednesday night.

"Anytime Albert's hitting, there's going to be a void," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said, "How big it is is sensitive to how the guys are swinging the bat. We had some guys that have been struggling a little bit at the plate in Jefry Marte and C.J. Cron. Today, both had good days, so it helps to minimize some of the loss of Albert."

Of course, having the best player on the planet in the lineup doesn't hurt either. Milone opened the game by giving up a single to Cameron Maybin and a double to Andrelton Simmons before intentionally walking Trout, who reached base nine times in 13 plate appearances in the series.

Trout nearly had a second mammoth homer in the third, when he settled for an RBI double that hit off the center-field wall above the "408" sign. The reigning American League Most Valuable Player has six homers in his last nine games and is batting .376 in his last 27 games.

"Without Albert, guys have got to step up," Trout said. "And they did today."

The Mets (18-24) threatened to make things interesting by hitting three homers -- solo shots by Matt Reynolds and Curtis Granderson in the third and fifth innings, respectively, and a three-run blast by Jay Bruce in the sixth -- off Jesse Chavez (4-5), but Simmons launched a three-run homer in the seventh to end any hopes of a miracle comeback.

"It gets us back, get a lot of breathing room from when those guys have come back to where a grand slam ties the game," Scioscia said. "They got some momentum back with three runs in the sixth and we turned around and put it right back on them and finished the game off."

Chavez allowed all five runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four over 5 2/3 innings. He was expected to serve as a swingman upon signing with the Angels last December but has a 4.19 ERA in nine starts this season. Los Angeles' three other rotation replacements -- Alex Meyer, JC Ramirez and Daniel Wright -- have combined to produce a 4.18 ERA in 13 starts.

The Mets hoped for similar results from Milone, who replaced injured ace Noah Syndergaard in the rotation immediately after being claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on May 7. But Milone has a 10.50 ERA in three starts after giving up eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 1 1/3 innings.

Milone was the first Mets' pitcher to allow eight runs in fewer than two innings since Johan Santana on Aug. 11, 2012

"It seemed like anytime I threw the ball over the plate, they were hitting it -- that's obvious," Milone said. "It just seemed like they were all on everything."

Mets manager Terry Collins said Milone will remain in the rotation. Two injured New York starters, Seth Lugo and Steven Matz, are scheduled to make rehab starts on Tuesday.

"Right now, Tommy's going to go back out," Collins said. "We think that's our best option."

Granderson and Wilmer Flores had two hits for the Mets.

NOTES: Mets IF Jose Reyes (left ribcage) was a late scratch from the lineup. Reyes, who missed three weeks with a left ribcage injury last season, said he tried talking manager Terry Collins into letting him play but that Collins wanted to exercise caution. ... Angels manager Mike Scioscia said 1B/DH Albert Pujols (hamstring) felt better Sunday but declined to say if he would be available Monday night, when Los Angeles opens a four-game series at the Tampa Bay Rays.