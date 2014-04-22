Preview: Angels at Nationals

With Albert Pujols’ quest for 500 home runs as well as Bryce Harper and Mike Trout taking the same field for the first time in their careers garnering the headlines, it was a 41-year-old pinch hitter who stole the show in the opener between the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels. The Angels, who continue their three-game interleague set in Washington on Tuesday, got a three-run double from Raul Ibanez in Monday’s 4-1 win. Ibanez entered the pivotal at-bat 9-for-61 for the season.

Pujols went hitless in five at-bats to remain stuck at 498 career homers while young phenoms Harper (0-for-3) and Trout (2-for-5) played minimal roles on Monday. The Nationals, who already have allowed 16 unearned runs through 20 games, padded that total with four in the opener thanks to two errors by shortstop Ian Desmond that increased their major league-leading total to 22. Desmond has committed a league-high nine errors and is on pace for 73, which would more than double his previous career high (34) and be the most by a major leaguer since Doc Lavan recorded 75 in 1915.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Tyler Skaggs (1-0, 3.43 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Taylor Jordan (0-2, 5.94)

Skaggs has not factored into the decision in either of his last two outings, but Los Angeles improved to 3-0 in his starts following Wednesday’s 5-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics. The Angels’ first-round selection in the 2009 draft, who gave up four runs for the second straight time after tossing eight scoreless frames in his season debut on April 5, also yielded seven hits and three walks in six innings. Skaggs never has faced Washington but is 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA in two career interleague starts.

After settling for a no-decision in his season debut on April 6 against the Atlanta Braves, Jordan has been roughed up in each of his last two turns - including Thursday’s 8-0 setback against the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old surrendered seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks, needing 96 pitches to go 5 1/3 innings one turn after tossing 102 pitches to make it through five frames. Jordan, who will make his first-ever interleague start, particularly has struggled against right-handed hitters in 2014 (.367 batting average allowed).

1. The Nationals are 7-1 when they don’t commit an error and 4-8 when they do.

2. Trout has hit safely in 11 straight games against the National League with a .477 average.

3. Angels RHP Ernesto Frieri has given up 15 homers since the start of last season, tied with Houston’s Paul Clemens for the most among pitchers with at least 50 relief innings in that span.

