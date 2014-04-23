Preview: Angels at Nationals

Mike Trout and Bryce Harper dominated the conversation heading into this week’s three-game series between the Los Angeles Angels and host Washington Nationals, which concludes Wednesday, but Albert Pujols quickly took center stage. Pujols became the 26th player in major league history to reach the 500-homer milestone on Tuesday as he belted two shots and drove in five runs in the Angels’ 7-2 win. Pujols has eight homers in the last 13 games and leads the team with 19 RBIs.

The Nationals send Gio Gonzales to the mound Wednesday hoping to avoid a series sweep after Los Angeles won the first two games by a combined score of 11-4. Washington’s Adam LaRoche sat out Tuesday’s contest with quad soreness, but he was available to pinch-hit and could return to the starting lineup on Wednesday. First-year manager Matt Williams continues to tinker with his lineup as he had Anthony Rendon batting cleanup Tuesday for the first time this season with Danny Espinosa hitting second.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (1-2, 4.74 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (3-1, 2.88)

Weaver turned in his best outing of the young season Friday against Detroit, yielding one run on three hits over six innings. The 31-year-old has battled tendinitis in recent years and missed seven weeks last season with a broken left elbow, but he displayed improved control against the Tigers. Denard Span has two hits in 22 at-bats against Weaver, who is 15-4 with a 2.57 ERA in interleague play.

Gonzalez bounced back from a rough outing against Atlanta by allowing one run and four hits in seven innings against St. Louis on Friday. “Gio threw the ball well against a really tough lineup,” Williams told reporters after Gonzalez retired the last 11 batters he faced. The 28-year-old is 7-2 with a 2.54 ERA in 10 career starts against the Angels and has been especially tough on Trout, who is hitless in nine at-bats with six strikeouts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington has allowed at least three runs in the first inning five times this year.

2. Los Angeles is looking to move over .500 for the first time since starting 1-0 last season.

3. The Nationals recalled RHP Aaron Barrett on Tuesday and optioned LHP Xavier Cedeno to Triple-A Syracuse.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Angels 2