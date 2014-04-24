Nats beat Angels with four in bottom of ninth

WASHINGTON -- Pulling out come-from-behind victories is nothing new for the Washington Nationals this season, but this one might be the best thus far.

Trailing by three heading into the bottom of the ninth and looking at a three-game sweep, the Nationals rallied for four runs against Los Angeles’ beleaguered bullpen to earn a shocking 5-4 victory Wednesday, Washington’s seventh come-from-behind win this year.

“I’ve played on teams where it’s just a feeling -- you can’t really explain it,” Washington right fielder Jayson Werth said. “There’s confidence there. You never feel out. I feel it on this team, for sure.”

After center fielder Mike Trout’s ninth-inning single gave the Angels a three-run advantage with just three outs to go, one might have thought the Nationals’ confidence would be at its nadir.

But closer Ernesto Frieri imploded, giving up a solo home run to Jose Lobaton to open the bottom of the ninth.

“They keep fighting. All the way through,” Washington manager Matt Williams said.

That seemed to open the floodgates. After striking out pinch hitter Zach Walters, Frieri gave up a single to center fielder Denard Span and a walk to third baseman Anthony Rendon. Werth then doubled down the line on a 3-0 pitch, the carom off the side wall allowing Rendon to score from first to tie the score at 4-4.

“It’s one of those situations where if I hit into a double play there, it’s probably the worst play you’ve ever seen, but if you get a hit it’s the best,” Werth said. “I‘m glad it worked out.”

Angels manager Mike Scioscia pulled Frieri (0-2), replacing him with Fernando Salas. But first baseman Adam LaRoche served his first pitch to the left-center gap as the Nationals poured out of the dugout to celebrate an unlikely victory.

“That was a big win, needless to say,” LaRoche said. “We needed that one.”

It was a crushing loss for the Angels and Frieri, whose ERA ballooned to 9.35 after another rough outing.

“The bottom line is making pitches,” Scioscia said. “The inability to do that can come from a lot of causes: confidence, mechanics, stuff. With Ernie, he’s confident and he’s always turning the ball loose, but right now he’s got to be able to get that fastball into better zones to put guys away.”

After meeting with reporters, Scioscia went into the clubhouse to give Frieri a pat on the back and some kind words, but Angels starter Jered Weaver wasn’t quite so charitable.

“What do you want me to say?” he said when asked if he had spoken to his closer. “He’s a grown man. ... There’s no need to pat him on the butt.”

Trailing 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel between Gio Gonzalez and Weaver, the Angels opened the sixth with a walk by Trout. With Trout breaking for second, first baseman Albert Pujols hammered a ball down the left-field line and the speedy Trout just beat the throw from left fielder Bryce Harper to tie the score. It was Pujols’ 19th RBI in 14 games.

One batter later, shortstop Erick Aybar followed with an RBI single off reliever Aaron Barrett to score Pujols and give Los Angeles a 2-1 advantage. Third baseman David Freese broke an 0-for-13 skid with a double in the seventh for the Angels, and he later scored on a wild pitch to seemingly provide an insurance run.

The Nationals had lost five straight games to Los Angeles and were staring at a 2-5 start to their season-long 11-game homestand before the late-inning heroics. Washington now has four last-at-bat victories this season.

“You don’t ever want to get swept, especially at home,” LaRoche said. “To end the series with at least one is nice for us.”

Weaver went six solid innings, scattering seven hits while striking out two. Gonzalez had a brief five-plus innings of work despite tossing just 83 pitches. Williams said his starter had a tight shoulder, but Gonzalez said he was fine.

The Nationals manufactured a run in the second, with second baseman Danny Espinosa reaching on an infield single, stealing second and moving to third on a groundout, setting the stage for Gonzalez to help his own cause. The pitcher blooped a single over short for his second hit and RBI of the season to give Washington a 1-0 edge.

NOTES: After 1B Albert Pujols hit his 500th home run on Tuesday, he said he got just three or four hours of sleep while receiving congratulatory calls and texts from friends and family, including Boston Red Sox DH David Ortiz. He added that his family, not the Hall of Fame, will get the first crack at his souvenirs from the historic game. ... Washington manager Matt Williams admitted his team isn’t quite as sharp as he’d like, even as it hovers around .500. “I don’t think we’ve put it together yet,” he said. ... The Angels have an off-day Thursday before starting a three-game set in New York. The Nationals host a four-game series against San Diego starting Thursday.