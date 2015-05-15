Preview: Angels at Orioles

After winning their respective divisions in impressive fashion last season, the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels are finding the road a bit more challenging in 2015. Baltimore, which opens a three-game set at home against the Angels on Friday, has hovered around .500 through 32 games, unable to string together more than three victories in a row one season after going 96-66 and winning the American League East by 12 games.

The Orioles (15-17) kicked off a nine-game homestand by taking two of three from Toronto to improve to 10-6 at Camden Yards and exact a measure of revenge against the only team to win a series in Baltimore this season. They enjoyed similar success against Los Angeles in 2014, going 2-1 in each of their series against the Angels. Los Angeles (17-17), which claimed the AL West by 10 games a season ago, wrapped up a 6-3 homestand by completing a two-game sweep of Colorado on Wednesday to reach the break-even mark for the first time in May. Mike Trout made two stellar defensive plays in extra innings and Albert Pujols delivered a game-ending sacrifice fly for his 17th career walk-off Wednesday in the Angels’ 2-1, 11-inning victory.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (1-4, 4.98 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (1-1, 2.52)

Weaver was masterful while tossing a six-hitter in last Friday’s 2-0 victory over Houston, notching his first complete game since last May and first shutout since 2012. The three-time All-Star, who did not allow an extra-base hit or a walk during the 120-pitch outing, is 7-4 with a 3.46 ERA in 12 all-time starts against Baltimore. Adam Jones (7-for-23, two homers) and Delmon Young (7-for-18) have enjoyed success against Weaver, who has flustered J.J. Hardy (3-for-23) and Chris Davis (7-for-34) in his career.

Much like his counterpart, Chen collected his first victory of the season in his last time out, limiting the New York Yankees to one run on five hits while fanning seven in seven frames during Saturday’s 6-2 triumph. The 16-game winner from a season ago, who has yet to allow more than three earned runs, has turned in a quality start in three straight and four of his six outings. Chen hasn’t faced the Angels since his rookie season in 2012, when he went 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA in two turns against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore DH Jimmy Paredes is riding a career-best 12-game hitting streak and batting .364 with 14 extra-base hits (including five homers) and 18 RBIs in 21 games since being activated from the disabled list.

2. Pujols is one steal shy of becoming the 12th player in major league history with 500 homers and 100 stolen bases in his career.

3. Orioles 3B Manny Machado has reached base in a career-high tying 19 consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Angels 4