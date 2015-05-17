Preview: Angels at Orioles

The Los Angeles Angels shifted their lineup around in an effort to generate more offense and for one night, at least, it worked. The Angels will try to carry that momentum into a series sweep when they visit the Baltimore Orioles in the finale of a three-game series on Sunday.

Los Angeles has been leaning on its pitching of late and got another strong start on Saturday but also eclipsed its run total from the previous two games in a 6-1 win. The Angels moved Erick Aybar into the cleanup spot in the lineup and pushed Johnny Giavotella up to fifth, and both produced a hit and a run in the triumph. The Orioles are having their own problems scoring while dropping eight of their last 11 games. Baltimore has scored two or fewer runs in six of those eight setbacks, including the first two against Los Angeles.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (3-1, 2.27 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Mike Wright (NA)

Richards took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against Houston last Sunday and ended up striking out 10 in 6 2/3 innings to pick up a win. The Oklahoma product is 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA in his last four starts and navigated around four walks in his last turn. Richards is 0-2 with a 7.31 ERA in six career games – two starts – against Baltimore.

The Orioles have had to shuffle the rotation twice this weekend while Bud Norris deals with an illness and Chris Tillman endures some lower-back stiffness. Wright was recalled to work long relief but will get a chance to start on Sunday, making his major-league debut. The 25-year-old posted a 2.64 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings at Triple-A Norfolk.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles DH Jimmy Paredes has hit safely in 20 of 23 games this season.

2. Los Angeles 3B David Freese snapped a drought of nine games without an RBI with a solo home run on Saturday.

3. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado went 0-for-4 on Saturday to halt a string of 20 straight games reaching base safely.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Orioles 2