Preview: Angels at Orioles

Slugger Mark Trumbo will have a chance to flex his muscles ahead of the upcoming Home Run Derby when the Baltimore Orioles open a three-game series versus the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Friday. Trumbo, who began his career with the Angels, has belted a league-leading 26 homers to secure the top seed in Monday’s exhibition contest at San Diego’s Petco Field.

The 30-year-old Trumbo is 8-for-21 with three homers and seven runs scored during his five-game hitting streak for the American League East-leading Orioles, who have stopped the bleeding from a five-game skid by winning back-to-back contests versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. The AL West cellar-dwelling Angels claimed three of four versus tumbling Tampa Bay to improve to 4-3 on their 10-game road trip, with an offense that has come alive for 57 runs in the first seven contests. Albert Pujols had a run-scoring single in Thursday’s 5-1 victory, marking his 15th RBI in his last 16 games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (3-9, 4.40 ERA) vs. Orioles TBA

Shoemaker fell to 0-4 in his last seven outings after allowing five runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings in Sunday’s 10-5 setback to Boston. The 29-year-old saw all the damage recorded in the fifth after he looked as if he was about to turn in his second straight strong outing. Shoemaker was downright dominant in his previous encounter versus Baltimore, striking out 12 and scattering three hits over 7 1/3 scoreless innings - only to settle for a no-decision in Los Angeles’ 3-1 setback.

Baltimore elected to pull right-hander Mike Wright out of his scheduled start for Triple-A Norfolk against Syracuse on Thursday, with executive vice president Dan Duquette telling MASNSports.com that “he’s under consideration to join our club (Friday).” The 26-year-old owns a 3-4 mark with a 6.12 ERA in 13 appearances this season with Baltimore, which has a roster spot available with left-hander Jayson Aquino optioned to Double-A Bowie following a 6-4 win in 14 innings over the Dodgers. If Wright doesn’t get the nod, struggling Ubaldo Jimenez (5-8, 6.95 ERA) will get the start after being blitzed for six runs on as many hits in 4 1/3 innings of a 9-4 setback to Seattle on Sunday.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 3B Yunel Escobar is riding a career-high tying 12-game hitting streak while SS Andrelton Simmons has a nine-game stretch of his own.

2. The Orioles will commemorate their 1966 World Series title by wearing replica throwback uniforms on Friday.

3. Angels C Geovany Soto could return to the lineup sometime this weekend after missing nearly two months with a right lateral meniscus injury.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Angels 4