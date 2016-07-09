Preview: Angels at Orioles

The Los Angeles Angels haven't been shy about flexing their muscle en route to winning four in a row for the third time this season. The Angels have outscored the opposition 34-13 during their current four-game winning streak and look to keep up the offense heading into the second contest of a three-game series with the host Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

C.J. Cron continued his torrid stretch by driving in two runs in Friday's 9-5 triumph to increase his total to 17 RBIs during the first eight contests of Los Angeles' 10-game road trip. Cron, however, suffered a fracture in his left hand after being hit by a pitch, ruling him out of Saturday's contest while setting up a date with a specialist on Monday. The Angels have erupted for 66 runs during their last eight contests and look to feast again on the beleaguered Baltimore pitching staff, which has yielded 76 runs during its last 12 games. Former Angel Mark Trumbo went deep for the third time in two contests on Friday and is 10-for-25 with four homers and eight runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Nick Tropeano (3-2, 3.28 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Yovani Gallardo (3-1, 6.10)

Recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake after working his way back from a right shoulder injury, Tropeano made just two mistakes - both solo homers - in five innings of a no-decision versus Tampa Bay on Monday. Control has been a nagging issue throughout the season for the 25-year-old, but he issued only one walk and four hits total against the Rays. Tropeano will be making his 23rd career start on Saturday and first versus Baltimore.

Gallardo has struggled with the home-run ball since returning from the disabled list, as he's been taken deep five times in his last four outings. The 30-year-old surrendered two homers and four runs total in four innings of a no-decision versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. Gallardo also turned in a rough performance in his lone career outing against the Angels, permitting five runs on eight hits with three walks in four innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 3B Yunel Escobar is riding a career-high 13-game hitting streak.

2. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado has recorded three RBIs and three runs scored in his last three contests.

3. Angels OF Mike Trout has scored seven runs and driven in three in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Orioles 2