EditorsNote: adds byline

Angels, Shoemaker get best of Jimenez, Orioles

BALTIMORE -- The Los Angeles Angels found some offense from a few unlikely sources on Saturday night, and that helped starter Matt Shoemaker break a three-game losing streak.

Chris Iannetta and Marc Krauss contributed back-to-back RBI singles in the seventh inning while Mike Trout and David Freese added solo homers later to support Shoemaker’s strong seven-inning effort as the Los Angeles Angels improved their winning streak to five with a 6-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Iannetta entered the game with a .101 average batting eighth and having gone just 7-for-69 this season. Krauss was 0-for-7 since coming up from Triple-A earlier in the week and hit ninth. But both came through with two-out RBI hits in an inning where the Angels didn’t hit the ball hard, but placed it well.

“I’ll take a hit any way we can,” Iannetta said. “We’ve hit a lot of balls hard right at people, so we’ll take anything we can.”

The Orioles (15-19) held a 1-0 lead when the Angels (19-17) manufactured two runs in that seventh off starter Ubaldo Jimenez (3-3). Shortstop Erick Aybar and second baseman Johnny Giavotella started the inning with soft back-to-back infield singles before Jimenez retired the next two batters.

That’s when Iannetta singled on a high hopper that deflected off third baseman Manny Machado’s glove and into left, scoring Aybar with the tying run.

Krauss then got his first hit with the Angels, a line-drive single to left. Giavotella scored from third to give the Angels a 2-1 lead.

“Those are big hits with two outs,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “We were scuffling for a while from the offensive side. The little infield hits [is what] got us going.”

Trout then homered to right off right-hander Darren O‘Day to start the eighth. Freese did the same thing in the ninth against left-hander Zach Britton, and the Angels added two more runs in that inning, one coming on a Trout infield single.

That was plenty of support for Shoemaker (3-3) who gave up one run on three hits in his seven innings. He only allowed second baseman Steve Pearce’s solo homer in the fourth and threw 60 strikes on just 84 pitches in a dominating performance.

The right-hander had gone 0-3 in his last four starts after winning the first two. Shoemaker allowed 17 runs in 19 innings over that stretch.

“I felt like I was almost casual the last few starts, not in my attack aggressive mode, making quality pitches,” Shoemaker said. “That’s where I was tonight. I need to have that bulldog mentality that I usually have.”

Jimenez matched Shoemaker but took the hard-luck loss. He gave up two runs on seven hits in seven innings, and the right-hander struck out six without a walk. Jimenez just shook his head at what happened in that two-run seventh.

“You see that and you just go ‘wow, how could this happen?'” Jimenez said. “But at the same time, you know it’s part of the game. The inning before, they hit the ball sometimes, they hit it right at someone. This time, they hit it soft and they got a hit.”

Wei-Yin Chen allowed only two runs in seven innings for the Orioles in Friday’s loss, and manager Buck Showalter said his starters are doing all they can.

“I don’t know how you can pitch much better than Ubaldo and really Wei-Yin [Chen] pitched last night,” Showalter said. “The problem is their guys are pitching just as well and we’re not mounting much offensively.”

A pregame rainstorm caused a 57-minute delay at the outset, and the two starting pitchers dominated early before the Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on Pearce’s two-out homer.

Pearce sent a 3-2 pitch into the left-field seats to end his power drought. The second baseman had not homered since April 7.

NOTES: The Orioles are again changing their starting pitcher for Sunday’s series finale with RHP Mike Wright scheduled to make his major league debut, manager Buck Showalter said after Saturday’s loss. RHP Chris Tillman had been scheduled to start but has been bothered by lower-back stiffness. ... RHP Bud Norris was supposed to start Saturday for Baltimore, but bronchitis forced manager Buck Showalter to scratch him and move RHP Ubaldo Jimenez to that game and Tillman to Sunday before this second change. ... The Orioles also announced that they’ve changed the start time of their May 28 doubleheader with the White Sox from 4:05 p.m. to 1:05. These are the two games that were postponed because of the civil unrest in Baltimore a few weeks ago. ... Angels 1B Albert Pujols needs one stolen base to become just the 12th player in baseball history to steal 100 bases and hit 500 home runs. ... C Carlos Perez has had a big impact on the Angels since coming up from the minors and making his major league debut. After Friday’s win, the Angels improved to 8-1 in games that Perez started behind the plate.