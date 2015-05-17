Orioles blank Angels as Wright shines in debut

BALTIMORE -- Right-hander Mike Wright has his work cut out for him when it comes to topping his first major league game.

Wright pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings in winning his debut, Adam Jones doubled in two runs and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Sunday afternoon, salvaging the finale of the three-game series.

The 25-year-old Wright allowed four hits, and struck out six without issuing a walk.

“That’s everything you dream of going into it,” Wright said after helping the Orioles avoid their first home sweep of the season.

“He was carrying a really live fastball, was able to sink it when he needed to, and elevate it when he needed to,” catcher Caleb Joseph said. “He threw a lot of good changeups and some really good sliders and curveballs.”

Wright (1-0) was pressed into service when Bud Norris (bronchitis) and Chris Tillman (lower back stiffness) were both scratched this weekend with injuries.

Wright left to a standing ovations from the crowd of 41,733 when he was lifted after left fielder Matt Joyce singled in the eighth.

“I was trying to tell (shortstop) J.J. (Hardy), it’s safe to say they aren’t yelling for me,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter joked afterwards. “When you stop getting your hair to stand up and goose bumps (in those moments), you need to go do something else. You’re lucky to be there for that.”

Wright said he tried to savor the moment as he walked off.

“Most of the advice I got was that you only make your debut once,” Wright said. “There’s plenty of games, but you only make your debut once, so soak it all in, and that’s definitely what I tried to do.”

Reliever Brad Brach struck out the two batters he faced, and Zach Britton pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Jones, the center fielder, and right fielder Delmon Young each had two hits for the Orioles (16-19), who began play last in the American League East, four games under .500 for the first time since 2011.

After scoring the Orioles first run on a wild pitch in the fourth, Jones provided a late cushion when he doubled off reliever Mike Morin in the eighth.

The Angels (19-18) got another strong start, this time from right-hander Garrett Richards (3-2), who lost despite giving up a two runs on five hits over 7 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

“I felt like I got better as the game went on, attacking the zone, trying to work ahead, keep guys off balance,” Richards said. “Just tried to go as deep in the game as possible.”

The Angels had won five straight, and their starting pitchers are 5-1 with a 1.69 ERA over their last seven games.

Designated hitter Albert Pujols had a double and a single for the Angels.

Wright was selected by the Orioles in the third round of the 2011 player draft, and was 3-0 in six starts with Triple-A Norfolk before the Orioles called him up on May 13.

Wright retired the first nine Angels before right fielder Kole Calhoun lined a single to center to open the fourth.

With one out, Pujols doubled, putting runners on second and third. Shortstop Erick Aybar then grounded sharply to third baseman Manny Machado and Calhoun, moving on contact, was tagged out between third and home.

Wright ended the threat by striking out second baseman Johnny Giavotella.

“He was coming right us, we just didn’t get the head (of the bat) out on him,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “No real secret what he was doing, he just did a good job of it.”

Back-to-back singles by Jones and Young gave the Orioles first and third with one out in the fourth.

First baseman Chris Davis struck out, but with second baseman Steve Pearce standing in, Richards hurled his second wild pitch of the game, allowing Jones to score the game’s first run.

NOTES: Angels RHP Cory Rasmus (abdominal surgery) has been long-tossing and could begin throwing off a mound this week. ... The Angels were seeking their first three-game sweep in Baltimore since Sept. 6-8, 2002. ... Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman (shoulder tendinitis) will begin throwing this week and could pitch a simulated game on May 27. ... Showalter announced after the game that Miguel Gonzalez (4-2, 2.93 ERA) will start Baltimore’s next game, Tuesday vs. Seattle.