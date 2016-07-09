Nava helps Angels down O's, extend streak

BALTIMORE -- Daniel Nava was looking to give his team a boost as the Los Angeles Angels look for some much-needed momentum heading into the All-Star break.

The left fielder came up big with both his bat and glove.

Nava had a pair of RBIs and leaping grab to rob Manny Machado of a homer, helping the Angels extend their winning streak to a season-tying high four games with a 9-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

"There is definitely a lot of time," Nava said. "I think we know where we stand. The odds are totally against and no one is giving us a fighting chance, which is exactly where we want to be. "It's a long season. The rest is going to be good for our team."

The Orioles lost six of their past eight matchups, but still lead the American League East by one game over Toronto.

Los Angeles' Matt Shoemaker (4-9) allowed three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks over five innings. It was his first win since May 27.

"We won and that's a good thing," Shoemaker said. "Let's get those wins and pitch great for now on."

Yunel Escobar had an RBI-single in the second inning, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games. Los Angeles got RBIs from seven players, including C.J. Cron who fractured his left hand after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning.

He will see a specialist on Monday.

"I couldn't really take off my batting glove. I couldn't really do anything, so I knew something was messed up," Cron said. It (stinks), but it is what it is. You never want to get hurt, especially under these circumstances when we are finally putting together some wins. It's bad timing for sure."

Adam Jones and Jonathan Schoop homered for the Orioles, who fell to 31-14 at Camden Yards -- still the best home record in the majors. Mark Trumbo had an RBI single in the sixth and his league-leading 27th home run in the ninth.

Baltimore's Ubaldo Jimenez (5-9), who has struggled for much of the season, was named the starter just hours prior to the game.

Jimenez struggled early and often and might have pitched his way out of the rotation. He allowed five runs on five hits with two walks over just 1 1/3 innings, boosting his ERA to 7.38. It wasn't even the shortest outing of the season for Jimenez, who lasted just a third of an inning June 12 at Toronto.

"I have to keep going, keep working hard and hopefully find something that's going to get me out of this thing," Jimenez said. "It's part of baseball."

The Angels took an early lead off Jimenez in the first when Kole Calhoun walked and scored on back-to-back singles by Mike Trout and Albert Pujols. A fielder's choice by Cron scored the second run.

Jones answered for the Orioles in the bottom half of the inning with his second leadoff homer of the season.

The Angels continued to take advantage of Jimenez's struggles in the second. An RBI single by Escobar provided a 3-1 lead and Calhoun provided another run with a liner to right that ended Jimenez's poor outing. Mike Wright entered and allowed a sacrifice fly to Trout that boosted the margin to 5-1.

"It's remarkable how much our guys night after night, not every night, but we've had some challenge some nights when we're behind and they grind through it," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

Mike Wright, who was promoted from Triple-A earlier in the day, also could not lock down the Angels' lineup.

A single by Jett Bandy made the score 6-1 in the third. Back-to-back errors by Baltimore shortstop J.J. Hardy in the fourth opened the door to another pair of runs for the Angels on a fielder's choice by Cron and a sacrifice fly by Nava.

Schoop's homer in the bottom half finally gave the hometown fans a reason to cheer.

NOTES: Angels C Geovany Soto will be activated Saturday, manager Mike Scioscia said. Soto has been on the disabled list since May 18 with a right lateral meniscus injury. He has been rehabbing at Triple-A Salt Lake City. In a corresponding move, Carlos Perez will be optioned to the minors... Orioles 3B Pedro Alvarez came off the bereavement list on Friday. In a corresponding position player move, OF Dariel Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. ... Baltimore RHP Kevin Gausman could throw out of the bullpen on Sunday to get some work before the All-Star break. He is 1-6 with a 4.15 ERA in 15 starts this season but has been hampered by poor run support.