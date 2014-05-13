Preview: Angels at Phillies

The Los Angeles Angels fell short of a four-game sweep at Toronto on Monday but are enjoying an impressive stretch as they visit the Philadelphia Phillies for the start of a two-game series on Tuesday. The Angels are winners of eight of their last 13 games and took three of four from the powerful Blue Jays despite slumps by Mike Trout and Albert Pujols. The Phillies dropped four straight to Toronto last week and had a tough finish to their road trip on Sunday.

Philadelphia squeezed out one-run victories in its first two games at New York over the weekend but watched the bullpen allow three runs in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday as the Mets went on to post a 5-4 win in 11 innings. Closer Jonathan Papelbon was unavailable for the game due to a heavy workload, and Antonio Bastardo and Roberto Hernandez did not prove to be capable replacements. Trout doubled in a pair of runs in Monday’s 7-3 loss but finished 1-for-4 and has not recorded multiple hits in a game since Apr. 28.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (0-1, 4.05 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Cliff Lee (3-3, 3.64)

Shoemaker will be recalled to make his first start of the season in place of Hector Santiago, who was sent to the bullpen. The 27-year-old Shoemaker made three appearances in relief in April and allowed a total of three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings while striking out three. The Eastern Michigan product made the start in his major-league debut last season, tossing five scoreless frames against Seattle on Sep. 20.

Lee was on the wrong end of a 10-0 blowout at Toronto last week as he was charged with six runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings to break up a string of six straight quality starts. The veteran control artist has issued only seven walks against 51 strikeouts in his eight turns. Lee is 7-4 with a 2.95 ERA in 12 career starts against the Angels but never has faced Trout.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles placed 3B Ian Stewart (hand) on the disabled list on Monday and will make another roster move before activating Shoemaker.

2. Pujols is 1-for-20 in his last five games.

3. Philadelphia outrighted INF Jayson Nix off the 40-man roster on Monday and will add another infielder prior to Tuesday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Phillies 6, Angels 1