Preview: Angels at Phillies

The Los Angeles Angels are playing their best baseball of the season despite little production from their best player. Mike Trout hopes to break out of his funk Wednesday when the Angels wrap up a two-game road series with a matinee against the Philadelphia Phillies. Trout went 1-for-5 on Tuesday in front of his hometown fans - he grew up in nearby Vineland, N.J. - and has not recorded multiple hits in a game since April 28.

Trout, the AL MVP runner-up in each of his first two seasons, is batting 6-for-43 this month and has only one home run in his last 15 games. However, that hasn’t stopped Los Angeles, which has won nine of its last 14 games, including a 4-3 triumph in Tuesday’s series opener. Luis Jimenez drove in pair of runs against Cliff Lee, who gave up four runs - all unearned - due to three errors by third baseman Cody Asche.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, Fox Sports West (Los Angeles), CSN (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Garrett Richards (3-0, 2.80 ERA) vs. Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (2-2, 2.90)

Richards has given up two runs or fewer in five of his seven starts, including his last outing - an eventual 4-3 win against Toronto on Friday. The 25-year-old Californian allowed two runs in seven frames against the Blue Jays, although he continued his trend of walking multiple hitters in every start this season. Richards has overcome his wildness by limiting home runs (one in 45 innings).

Burnett is coming off a brutal outing against Toronto last Thursday, when he was torched for seven runs and nine hits - including three home runs - over six innings. Burnett, who had not lost since April 6, had yielded two runs or fewer in each of his previous five starts. The 37-year-old veteran is 2-2 all-time against the Angels with a 4.75 ERA in eight starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Albert Pujols is 4-for-18 lifetime against Burnett, while Howie Kendrick (4-for-17), Raul Ibanez (4-for-16) and Josh Hamilton (4-for-16) have similar career numbers.

2. Phillies OF Tony Gwynn Jr. (1-for-5) is the only Philadelphia player with previous experience against Richards.

3. Philadelphia has played four straight games decided by one run.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Angels 0