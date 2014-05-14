Angels 4, Phillies 3: Luis Jimenez drove in two runs and Matt Shoemaker won his first start of the season as Los Angeles posted a road victory in the opener of a two-game interleague set.

Starting in place of Hector Santiago, who was recently sent to the bullpen, Shoemaker (1-1) gave up two runs and three hits over five innings, during which he threw just 57 pitches. The Angels took advantage of three errors by Phillies third baseman Cody Asche in winning for the ninth time in 14 games.

Chase Utley and Ryan Howard drove in runs in the fourth inning for Philadelphia, which managed a total of four hits. Cliff Lee (3-4) did not allow an earned run but still took the loss, giving up four runs and six hits with seven strikeouts over seven frames.

The Angels trailed 2-0 in the sixth when Chris Iannetta came up with the bases loaded and hit a chopper to third base, a ball Asche fielded cleanly but made a low throw home for his second error of the inning, allowing Collin Cowgill to score. Grant Green followed with a sacrifice fly and Jimenez then ripped a double past a diving Asche on a 3-0 pitch, plating two more runs.

Philadelphia got within a run on Carlos Ruiz’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly, but Joe Smith logged a perfect eighth for Los Angeles and Ernesto Frieri worked the ninth, inducing a 4-6-3 double play to wrap up his fifth save. The Phillies initially jumped ahead 2-0 when Utley tripled home Ben Revere and Howard followed with a base hit to left-center.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Angels OF Mike Trout, a native of nearby Vineland, N.J., played in front of the Philadelphia crowd for the first time and went 1-for-5 with a strikeout. ... Jimenez ended the Phillies’ half of the sixth inning with a diving catch to rob Marlon Byrd and doubled Utley off second base. ... This was the first contest in a 19-game stretch during which the Phillies play 16 games at home.