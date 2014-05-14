Angels sweep Phils behind Richards

PHILADELPHIA -- After yet another strong outing from Garrett Richards -- arguably his best to date -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia surmised that his young starter is pitching as well as anyone in the American League to begin the season.

You would be hard-pressed to argue his point.

Richards baffled the Philadelphia Phillies with seven shutout innings to lift the Angels to a 3-0 win and two-game sweep of the interleague series on Wednesday.

First baseman Albert Pujols had two of the Angels’ eight hits and scored two runs. Seven of eight regulars in the lineup had at least one hit.

Richards (4-0) struck out eight and walked none while scattering five hits.

“I just had a good consistent delivery, kept the ball down in the zone,” Richards said. “I had good command today, mixed speeds. When guys got on base, I didn’t panic.”

Not many reached base anyway. The Phillies left two runners on base in the fourth inning when left fielder Domonic Brown struck out to end the threat. Richards stranded two more in scoring position in the sixth, retiring first baseman Ryan Howard (strikeout) and right fielder Marlon Byrd (foul out) with runners on second and third.

“It’s a great sign, (getting) two guys who are obviously dangerous,” Scioscia said. “He made some great pitches to Ryan Howard and Marlon Byrd to get out of the inning.”

Richards owns a 2.42 ERA this season and has allowed just 35 hits in 53 innings while striking out 54 and walking 20. Wednesday was the first time this season he did not walk a batter.

Angels reliever Ernesto Freiri pitched a perfect eighth and Joe Smith worked a flawless ninth to pick up his fifth save.

“It starts with the rotation,” Scioscia said. “You have to get to a certain point of the game and get your guys lined up for the last couple of innings. ... Tonight, Garrett was his own bridge.”

The Angels (21-18) took five of six games on an East Coast road trip and extended their winning streak over the Phillies (17-21) to seven.

Philadelphia has lost seven of nine and scored just 26 runs during that span.

Phillies starter A.J. Burnett (2-3) never got into a groove and allowed three runs and 12 baserunners -- seven hits, five walks -- in five innings.

“We all expect to win. I expect to win. We all do,” Burnett said. “When things don’t go your way, that’s when character comes out, shows you who you really are. We need have to put our foot forward and start playing some baseball, you know?”

Burnett, who has been pitching with an inguinal hernia since mid-April, went 2-0 with a 0.98 ERA in four games from April 17 to May 3 but has been hit hard in his last two outings, giving up 10 runs, 16 hits and seven walks in 11 innings.

“They hit a couple of balls in the right spot early, and the walks don’t help much,” Burnett said. “First-pitch strikes are big, getting ahead of guys, allowing my off-speed stuff to work. When I don’t get ahead of guys, they tend to make me work a bit, and that’s what this team did, they made me work.”

Angels left fielder Raul Ibanez, playing in Philadelphia for the first time since leaving via free agency after the 2011 season, went 1 for 2 with an RBI and two walks. Ibanez, who entered 1 for 25 since April 29, is tied for third on the team with 19 RBIs despite his .146 batting average.

Angels outfielder Efren Navarro and shortstop Erick Aybar also had RBI hits to tack on runs in the second and third.

Phillies second baseman Chase Utley had two doubles to bring his season total to 17.

Angels outfielder Mike Trout tripled, walked and stole a base to conclude his Philadelphia homecoming 2 for 9 with three strikeouts.

NOTES: Angels 1B Albert Pujols’ first-inning double gave him 534 for his career, tying him with Lou Gehrig for 34th in history. ... With a single on Wednesday, SS Jimmy Rollins tied Hall of Famer Ed Delahanty for third on the Phillies’ franchise hits list with 2,211. ... Los Angeles is 7-1 vs. Philadelphia all time. ... The two clubs meet once more this season, on Aug. 12-13 in Anaheim. ... The Phillies, who have dropped eight straight interleague games, do not face another American League club until hosting the Astros on Aug. 5. ... The Phillies are just 6-11 at home this season (and 11-10 on the road). Of their next 18 games, 15 will come at home. ... The Phillies are off Thursday and begin a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds in Philadelphia on Friday. Kyle Kendrick (0-3, 3.98 ERA) will oppose Cincinnati’s Homer Bailey (3-2, 4.72) in the opener. ... Tyler Skaggs (3-1, 4.14) takes the ball on Thursday for the Angels, who open a 10-game homestand facing Erik Bedard (2-1, 3.38) and the Tampa Bay Rays.