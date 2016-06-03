Preview: Angels at Pirates

A visit to a National League park will bring about veteran Albert Pujols’ return to playing first base. The Angels hope Pujols’ presence in the field will alter their fortunes as they begin a seven-game road trip with the opener of a three-game interleague series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“I think he’s shown that he has the stamina to go out and play first base more than maybe might have been anticipated in spring,” manager Mike Scioscia told the Orange County Register of Pujols, who has batted .295 while playing at first base as opposed to .203 as the team’s designated hitter. While Los Angeles has dropped five of its last eight, Pittsburgh suffered more than just its third straight loss on Thursday. The Pirates saw star Andrew McCutchen (right thumb), Francisco Cervelli (right foot) and David Freese (right hand) exit Thursday’s 4-3 setback in 12 innings to Miami. A sputtering offense hasn’t done Pittsburgh any favors as it has mustered just six runs and struck out 35 times in the last three contests.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Jered Weaver (4-4, 5.40 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (4-4, 4.63)

Weaver fell to 1-4 in his last six trips to the mound on Friday after allowing four runs and three walks in six innings of a 4-2 setback to Houston. The 33-year-old has been taken deep eight times in his last five outings and permitted two homers and four runs total in his lone career appearance in a losing effort versus Pittsburgh. Weaver has struggled when the lights are on this season, going 1-4 with a bloated 7.15 ERA while allowing opponents to bat a generous .354 against him in night games.

Liriano suffered his third loss in four outings in disastrous fashion as he allowed five runs and four walks in six innings of a 6-2 setback to Texas on Sunday. The 32-year-old Dominican has issued 15 free passes to go along with six homers in his last four contests. Liriano has pitched significantly better at home, posting a 3-1 mark and limiting the opposition to a .187 batting average while his 1.42 ERA is over three runs better than his season total.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 3B Yunel Escobar (wrist) is expected to return from a three-game absence on Friday, Scioscia told the Los Angeles Times.

2. Pittsburgh LF Starling Marte is 1-for-13 (.077) with seven strikeouts in his last three contests.

3. Both teams have struggled in interleague play this season, with the Angels posting a 4-8 mark while the Pirates have won just two of seven encounters.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Pirates 2