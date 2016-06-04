Preview: Angels at Pirates

The Los Angeles Angels wasted little time making themselves at home in just their second visit to Pittsburgh's PNC Park in nearly 12 years. After scoring seven runs in the first four innings of the opener, Los Angeles looks to keep its offense in tune when it plays the second contest of the three-game interleague series on Saturday.

Kole Calhoun homered to highlight his third multi-hit performance in five outings in Friday's 9-2 rout for the Angels, who have scored 25 runs en route to winning three of their last four. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, is struggling to find its offense as it has mustered just eight runs and struck out 44 times during its four-game losing skid. Starling Marte snapped out of a 1-for-13 stretch (with seven strikeouts) by belting a solo homer among his three hits on Friday. The 27-year-old Dominican, however, will join the rest of his teammates in receiving a first look at Angels right-hander Nick Tropeano.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Nick Tropeano (3-2, 3.25 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (4-3, 4.33)

Tropeano matched a season high with five walks and was able to escape with a no-decision on Sunday despite allowing four runs in five innings against Houston. The subpar performance came on the heels of three strong ones, as the 25-year-old posted a 2-0 mark with a 1.47 ERA after permitting just three earned runs on 16 hits in 18 2/3 innings. Tropeano has been pretty consistent this season, pitching at least five frames in each of his 10 starts.

Locke went the distance for the first time in his career on Monday, scattering three hits without issuing a walk in a 10-0 rout of Miami. The 28-year-old has won each of his last three starts, but yielded six homers in his previous four turns before his dominating effort versus the Marlins. Shane Robinson and Yunel Escobar are the lone current members of the Angels to face Locke, against whom the former is 0-for-8 while the latter is 0-for-3.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh 2B Josh Harrison has followed an eight-game hitting streak by going 0-for-9 with two strikeouts in his last two contests.

2. Los Angeles OF Mike Trout reached base four times in the opener to increase his on-base percentage to .424 -- second in the American League.

3. The Pirates are just 2-6 in interleague play this season.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Pirates 2