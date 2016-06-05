Preview: Angels at Pirates

Starling Marte has turned his troubles around at the expense of the Los Angeles Angels, collecting back-to-back three-hit performances to continue his success in interleague contests this season. Marte looks to remain hot at the plate on Sunday afternoon as the host Pittsburgh Pirates vie for a series victory against the Angels.

The 27-year-old Dominican fell a homer shy of the cycle in Saturday's 8-7 triumph to improve to 17-for-37 versus American League representatives this season. Jung Ho Kang has gone deep in the first two contests of the series for the Pirates, who enjoyed an offensive explosion after mustering eight runs during their four-game losing skid. Los Angeles' Yunel Escobar and Kole Calhoun are also piecing together solid series, as the former returned from a three-game absence due to a wrist injury to go 5-for-11 with four RBIs while the latter is 4-for-8 with two homers, four RBIs and as many runs scored. The Angels, who are 6-8 in their last 14 contests, are trying to prevent losing a series for the fourth time in their last five sets.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels LH Hector Santiago (3-3, 4.96 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (5-4, 2.72)

Santiago's strong start to the season has been undone by the long ball as the 28-year-old surrendered seven homers in his last three starts. The New Jersey native was taken deep on three occasions Tuesday versus Detroit and allowed a season-high six runs in 6 2/3 innings to spoil a nine-strikeout performance. Santiago permitted 27 runs in his last 35 innings en route to posting a 1-3 mark.

Cole suffered his first loss since May 2 despite yielding just three runs in 6 1/3 innings of a 3-1 setback to Miami last time out. The 25-year-old struck out only four batters versus the Marlins and nine total in his last three outings - a surprising total since he averaged 6.3 per contest last season. Cole is facing the Angels for the first time since making his third major-league start in 2013, when he picked up the win after allowing just two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles placed Saturday's intended starter RHP Nick Tropeano (shoulder) on the disabled list and recalled fellow RHP Deolis Guerra from Triple-A Salt Lake.

2. Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen is 1-for-10 with four strikeouts in his last three games.

3. The Pirates recalled LHP Cory Luebke and RHP Curtis Partch from Triple-A Indianapolis and transferred RHP Ryan Vogelsong (facial fractures) from the 15- to 60-day disabled list.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Angels 2