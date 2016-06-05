Pujols powers Angels past Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- Albert Pujols hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning Sunday to give the Los Angeles Angels a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

With the Angels trailing 4-3, Pujols hit an 0-2 pitch from reliever Tony Watson into the left-field stands for his 12th homer. It also scored Kole Calhoun, who had led off the inning with a single, giving Pujols three RBIs in the game.

It was Pujols' 30th home run at PNC Park, more than any other opposing player. He has 88 RBIs in 92 career games at the Pittsburgh ballpark.

Los Angeles took two of three games in the interleague series.

Pittsburgh starter Gerrit Cole singled and scored at the plate but on the mound got a no-decision, allowing three runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Los Angeles starter Hector Santiago gave up three runs on four hits in four innings.

The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the first on Pujols' sacrifice fly. It scored Yunel Escobar, who led off with a single.

Starling Marte's RBI double brought home Jordy Mercer to tie it for Pittsburgh in the bottom of the first.

Pittsburgh took a 3-1 lead in the second. With the bases loaded and two out, Gregory Polanco drew a walk and Jung Ho Kang was hit by a Santiago pitch near the left ankle.

The Pirates tacked on another run in the sixth to make it 4-1. Cole led off with a single to right, moved to third on Mercer's double and scored on Josh Harrison's single.

In the seventh, pinch hitter C.J. Cron's two-out double off of the center-field wall drove in Rafael Ortega to draw Los Angeles to within 4-2. Gregorio Petit followed with an RBI double to make it 4-3 and chase Cole.

After Neftali Feliz relieved, Marte made a diving catch of a fly to center by Escobar to end the inning.

From the third, when Mike Trout ended the inning by flying out to right field, until there were two out in the seventh and he gave up the back-to-back doubles, Cole did not allow a ball out of the infield.

NOTES: Pirates C Francisco Cervelli and IF David Freese remained out of the lineup, three days after being hit by pitches. ... Pittsburgh gave CF Andrew McCutchen and 1B John Jaso the day off. ... The pinch-hit homer Matt Joyce hit Saturday for the Pirates was his sixth hit in his last six at-bats with runners in scoring position and two outs. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other two players who have done that six times in a row this season are teammate Josh Harrison and Houston's Colby Rasmus. ... SS Andrelton Simmons (thumb), one of 10 Angels on the disabled list, is expected to begin a rehab assignment Monday for Single-A Inland Empire. ... RHP Matt Shoemaker, expected to start Monday against the Yankees, has an Angels' franchise record streak of 33 strikeouts since his last walk. ... With RHP Nick Tropeano on the DL, Los Angeles has yet to name a starter for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.