OF Mike Trout singled and was intentionally walked twice Friday. He has now reached base in 50 of his last 51 games since July 24. He holds the team record for the number of times reaching base twice in a game (101), which leads the majors.

RHP Matt Shoemaker made his major league debut Friday night against the Seattle Marines and though he didn’t get a decision in the Angels’ victory, he came away with good results. Shoemaker allowed two hits in five innings with two walks. He threw 90 pitches. “Any time a young player gets an opportunity to show what they have, that’s important,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “And you couldn’t ask much more from Matt, for a young pitcher coming up and getting his first start and giving us five zeros.”

2B Howie Kendrick hit safely in all six games that he has played since coming off of the disabled list Sept. 10. He had a nine-game hitting streak snapped Aug. 5, the day he hyper-extended his knee. He landed on the disabled list the following day. He is batting .360 during his six-game streak.

RHP Jered Weaver was scheduled to start for the Angels on Friday but tightness in his forearm changed those plans. Weaver, who was replaced by Matt Shoemaker, does not expect the tightness to last and hopes to make his scheduled start next week. “He’s going to use this time to get treatment and hopefully pitch next Wednesday,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “That’s what he feels comfortable doing. We’ll evaluate him through these next five days and that’s what we anticipate doing.”

C Chris Iannetta, who had the game-winning hit Friday, is batting .333 (16 for 48) over his last 15 games. Last week’s American League Player of the Week is batting .317 this month, by far his best this season. His walk-off hit Friday was the sixth of his career but his first since joining the Angels.