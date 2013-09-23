RHP Daniel Stange and RHP David Carpenter were outrighted by the Angels to Triple-A Salt Lake, clearing spots on the 40-man roster. Carpenter, 26, allowed four runs in one-third of an inning for Los Angeles this season, leaving him with an unsightly 108.00 ERA. He went 0-2 with five saves and a 3.38 ERA in 29 appearances for Salt Lake. Stange, 27, finished 4-1 with a 5.06 ERA in 26 games for Salt Lake. He pitched in three games for the Angels, going 0-1 with a 16.20 ERA.

1B Efren Navarro recorded his first career RBI when he hit into a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded in the second inning of Sunday’s game against the Mariners. His single in the eighth inning was his first hit since Sept. 28, 2011, and third of his career. After his eighth-inning single, he picked up his first career stolen base with a swipe of second.

RHP Matt Shoemaker learned a few things from his major league debut Friday, and plans to use his newfound wisdom for his next start. Whether that start will come this season or next season remains to be seen. Shoemaker is scheduled to start for the Angels on Wednesday, but only if Jered Weaver (forearm) is unable to go. Shoemaker pitched five shutout innings against Seattle in his debut. He was pulled after five innings because of an elevated pitch count. “I definitely noticed that hitters were a little more patient,” Shoemaker said. “You might get a little more swings earlier at the Triple-A level but (here) I could tell that guys were taking some really close pitches. They’re more patient at the plate. It’s something you have to adjust to as a pitcher. You just have to continue to make quality pitches.”

RHP Jerome Williams has more than five years of major league experience but has never endured a season like 2013. In the 36 games in which he’s played this season, 24 were as a starter and 12 as a relief pitcher. Two of his starts came with only two days of rest in-between them. “I think I‘m reliable that I can do those things and I‘m flexible enough to do those things,” he said. “I would love to have the same routine during the season but if it doesn’t call for that, you have to be ready to do whatever you have to do. You have to be ready when you’re called upon. This year, that’s how it’s been. As long as I get out there and pitch, it doesn’t matter what role I‘m in.” So would he prefer to be a starter or a relief pitcher? “Of course, yes I would love to start but for me it doesn’t matter what role I‘m in.”

LHP C.J. Wilson reached the 200-inning plateau for the season when he fanned Seattle’s Michael Saunders to end the second inning Sunday. Wilson joins Nolan Ryan, Mark Langston and Bartolo Colon as the only pitchers to toss 200 innings in each of their first two seasons with the Angels. Wilson took the loss in Sunday’s game, snapping a nine-game winning streak. In his last 19 starts, Wilson has a record of 13-2.

RHP Jered Weaver, who was scratched from his last scheduled start because of stiffness in his right forearm, will throw a bullpen session Monday in anticipation of starting on Wednesday against Oakland. Weaver was placed on the disabled list earlier this season because of a broken left elbow, so he would like to get one last start in before the end of the season.