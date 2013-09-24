FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
September 25, 2013 / 4:54 AM / 4 years ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Mike Trout needs one triple and one double to become the first player in major league history to have 10 triples, 20 homers, 30 stolen bases and 40 doubles in a season. He’s already reached the milestone in homers (26) and steals (33).

2B Grant Green has been working out at third base recently in anticipation of competing for the starting job there next spring. Green played mostly shortstop in college and the minor leagues.

RHP Garrett Richards gave up seven runs on eight hits and two walks in a 10-5 loss to the A’s on Monday. It was Richards’ first loss since Aug. 28. He had won four of his previous five decisions over six starts, allowing one run or less in four of them.

RHP Jered Weaver threw a bullpen Monday to test his right forearm. He missed his last scheduled start because of a tight forearm, but if he comes out of Monday’s session OK, he’ll make his final start of the season on Wednesday against the A‘s.

LHP Jason Vargas will start Tuesday against the A‘s. Vargas, who hasn’t won a game at home since June 17, is 5-6 with a 3.58 ERA in 17 career games (15 starts) vs. Oakland.

