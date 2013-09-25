1B Albert Pujols, who has been out since late July with a torn plantar fascia, said he’s feeling “really good” as he prepares for the offseason, and he’s planning to start his normal routine. That means conditioning in November and starting to hit in January. “I think we’re all very comfortable and confident that he will be at a much higher level of health than we’ve seen even parts of last year and definitely this year,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “Put the equation together and that’s going to add up to an Albert more along the lines of what we saw after the first month of 2012.”

2B Howie Kendrick went 1-for-3 with a homer Tuesday against the A’s and is hitting .317 (13 for 41) in 10 games since returning from the disabled list. Kendrick missed 35 games because of a hyperextended left knee.

RHP Jered Weaver will start Wednesday’s game against the A‘s. Weaver, who is 10-7 with a 2.27 ERA in 25 career starts against the A‘s, missed his last start because of a tight right forearm.

LHP Jason Vargas threw his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career in a 3-0 win over the A‘s. He allowed four singles and one walk, and he did not allow an Oakland runner to get as far as second base. “He had a good angle on his fastball and mixed his breaking ball in,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He threw some off-speed on some off counts and had good fastball command. He knows what he’s doing out there.”

RHP Ernesto Frieri has 36 saves this season, including a major-league-high seven saves of more than three outs. It is the most saves of more than three outs since Brian Wilson (10) and Carlos Marmol (eight) did it in 2010.

1B Mark Trumbo needs one homer and one RBI to reach 35 and 100 for the season. No Angel has done it since Vladimir Guerrero in 2004.