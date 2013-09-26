OF Mike Trout was not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the A‘s. It was just a day off for Trout, who manager Mike Scioscia said might be getting tired. Trout, who has played in 153 games, has one hit in his last 15 at-bats with eight strikeouts.

RHP Jerome Williams will start Thursday’s game against the Rangers. Williams, who is 1-1 with a 5.98 ERA in 13 career games (three starts) against the Rangers, is 4-0 in September.

OF Josh Hamilton extended his hitting streak to 10 games with two hits Wednesday against the A‘s. He’s having his best month of the season, hitting .321 (26-for-81) with two homers and 16 RBIs in September. He needs two more hits for 1,000 in his career.

SS Erick Aybar had three hits Wednesday against the A’s giving him 47 multi-hit games this season. It is tied with Milwaukee Jean Segura for the most multi-hit games by a shortstop in the majors.

RHP Jered Weaver gave up one run and five hits in seven innings to earn the victory in his final start of the year. Even though he missed seven weeks with a broken left forearm, he finished with 11 wins, marking his eighth season in double figures. Only Chuck Finley and Nolan Ryan had done so previously in Angels history.