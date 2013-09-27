CF Mike Trout went 2-for-5 Thursday, reaching base for the 301st and 302nd times this season. He broke Rickey Henderson’s major league record of reaching base 301 times for a player in his age-21 season or younger.

LF J.B. Shuck left Thursday’s game with a right ankle sprain, and he is listed as day-to-day. He said he expects to be able to play this weekend. Shuck went 2-for-4 and scored two runs.

RHP Jerome Williams did not factor into the decision, snapping a run of victories in four consecutive starts. He matched a season high by allowing nine hits, but he held Texas to 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position. He gave up three runs in five innings. Williams is winless in four starts against the Rangers this season.

LHP C.J. Wilson makes his final start of 2013 on Friday in Texas. He has a 1-2 record and 7.92 ERA in seven career starts against the Rangers. His nine-game win streak came ended in last start, Sunday afternoon against Seattle, when he suffered his first loss since July 5. In 19 starts since June 14, he is 13-2 with a 2.94 ERA.

1B Mark Trumbo snapped an 0-for-25 stretch with a single in the third inning. He tallied three hits in the contest, his highest total since he collected a season-best five hits Sept. 10 at Toronto.